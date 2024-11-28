Mali: Junta Halts TV Broadcast Over Complaint From Burkina Faso

27 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Malian private television station Joliba TV News ceased broadcasting Tuesday, according to AFP, after the military regime decided to revoke its licence following a complaint from the neighbouring Burkina Faso's junta.

The two West African states have been ruled by military regimes since coups in 2020 and 2022, joining together with junta-led Niger to form the confederation the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

The Malian High Authority for Communication (HAC) decided late last week to revoke Joliba's licence over a complaint by authorities in Burkina regarding comments aired by the broadcaster earlier this month.

The comments were made by Issa Kaou N'Djim, a Malian political figure who previously supported junta chief Colonel Assimi Goita before distancing himself.

N'Djim was subsequently arrested in Bamako for "offences committed publicly against a foreign head of state", and is due to be in court next month.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.