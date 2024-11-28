Nigeria: Bon Sports Classic Amateur Golf Tourney Tees Off At IBB Course Dec 6

The lush, green course of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja is geared to host the Bon Sports Classic amateur golf tournament.

Now in its 6th edition, the two-day event will take place from December 6 to December 7, 2024, with over 200 amateur golfers from more than six African countries expected to converge in Abuja.

In an interview with Mrs. Bose Ngozi Onwuegbu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bon Sports Promotions and Events Limited, the tournament organizers, she explained that the event serves as a platform to support and uplift the less privileged in society.

"Bon Sports Promotions is an initiative, a non-government organisation that came up to take care of less privileged in the society. The aim is to organize tournaments and events and use the proceeds to take care of the less privileged. This is the 6th edition in Nigeria and we have done one in Rwanda. It is a charity tournament and cuts across widows, widowers, and orphans.

"The chairman of the FCT golf association has done tremendously well and he should be involved in the day-to-day running of sports in Nigeria. I say so because within three weeks after being appointed, he has done tremendously well and supports this tournament.

"The pros are not involved directly to play but will marshal the events to ensure no one is cheating. It covers all categories from 0 handicapp to 10, basically all categories. There are no prize money for amateurs but get trophies or win a return ticket to Ghana.

"We are looking at 250 golfers from Nigeria, Madagascar, Liberia, Ghana, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire, Rwanda and some others. I picked interest in the game while I was still in the Armed forces. I not only picked interest, I said I would use my resources to take care of less privileged," she said.