Over 20 homes were buried, leaving the community in mourning and rescue teams racing to find survivors under the rubble.

Close to 30 people are feared dead after devastating landslides swept through Kimono Village, Buluganya Sub-county in Bulambuli District on Wednesdaye evening.

Over 20 homes were buried, leaving the community in mourning and rescue teams racing to find survivors under the rubble.

Hajjat Faheera Mpalanyi, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Bulambuli, confirmed that more than 30 individuals remain unaccounted for.

"We are coordinating with local authorities and rescue teams to assist survivors and recover bodies. This is a catastrophic situation," she said.

Relentless heavy rains have left the region vulnerable to landslides, with Bulambuli's highland terrain particularly at risk.

In a related tragedy, mudslides and floods in Kesenji Village, Zebibi Parish, Bukyabo Sub-county, Sironko District, claimed eight lives and left several injured.

Floodwaters destroyed homes, roads, and crops, displacing hundreds of residents.

Rescue operations in Bulambuli face significant challenges, with slippery roads hampering access to affected areas. Local residents, the Uganda Red Cross, and security personnel are working together, digging through debris in search of survivors.

"We need urgent support," RDC Mpalanyi urged. "The terrain is remote, and heavy rains have made vehicle access nearly impossible."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Sironko District, Bukyabo Sub-county chairperson John Masaba echoed calls for assistance. "The magnitude of this disaster requires more resources," he said. "Families need shelter, food, and medical aid."

Efforts by the Office of the Prime Minister's Department of Disaster Preparedness to relocate people from high-risk zones have had limited success.

Despite compensation plans to encourage relocation, many families remain in disaster-prone areas due to financial constraints.

Eastern Uganda--encompassing districts such as Bulambuli, Sironko, and Bududa--has long been susceptible to landslides, driven by steep slopes, loose soils, and heavy rainfall.

Environmental degradation, including deforestation and poor land management, has worsened the problem, with experts linking the increasing frequency of such disasters to climate change.

As rescue efforts continue, affected communities face unimaginable loss. Survivors search desperately for missing loved ones while contemplating how to rebuild their lives.

Government officials have reiterated calls for relocation from high-risk zones, but limited resources remain a significant barrier for many residents.

This is a developing story.