Uganda: Heavy Rains Trigger Deadly Landslide in Eastern Uganda

28 November 2024
allAfrica.com
By Boakai Fofana

Monrovia — Rescue operations are underway in eastern Uganda after a devastating landslide that swept away dozens of houses and left 13 people dead, the BBC reported. Officials fear the death toll could be much higher.

The incident happened following heavy rains in the area. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Ugandan Red Cross said the landslide "struck" several villages and "left 40 houses completely buried". It said it is working with the local communities to conduct "rapid needs of assessment" of the situation.

"Due to heavy rains, many parts of the country are experiencing adverse effects of climate change," the aid group said.

A local official said the situation is "appalling" and called on the authorities to evacuate people from "risky areas..given that the rains are still coming," the Daily Monitor reports.

