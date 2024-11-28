Nigeria: Video of People Collecting Fuel From an Overturned Tanker in Nigeria Is From 2023, Not 2024 As Claimed Online

Video of people collecting fuel from an overturned tanker in Nigeria is from 2023, not 2024 as claimed online

IN SHORT: Several Facebook users have posted a video of people collecting fuel spilled from an overturned tanker, suggesting the incident took place in October 2024. But the video first appeared online in 2023.

"Video of some Nigerians shunning their safety to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker," reads the caption of a video doing the rounds on Facebook since October 2024.

The video shows people collecting what appears to be fuel from the street. A fallen tanker is also seen in the video.

Tanker explosions have claimed hundreds of lives in Nigeria.

But did the incident take place in 2024, as suggested online? We checked.

The video is old

An online search of keywords from the claim brought up a Channels TV article from October 2023.

The article's headline reads: "PHOTOS: Three Rescued, Residents Scoop Fuel As Tanker Falls On Otedola Bridge."

It said the tanker was transporting diesel when it lost control on Otedola bridge in Lagos, Nigeria.

The news channel also posted a longer version of the circulating video on its Facebook page.

Other credible media outlets also reported on the incident in October 2023.

The video shows people collecting fuel from an overturned tanker in Nigeria in 2023, not 2024.