Nigeria: Video of People Collecting Fuel From an Overturned Tanker in Nigeria Is From 2023, Not 2024 As Claimed Online

28 November 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Denzel Amobi

Video of people collecting fuel from an overturned tanker in Nigeria is from 2023, not 2024 as claimed online

IN SHORT: Several Facebook users have posted a video of people collecting fuel spilled from an overturned tanker, suggesting the incident took place in October 2024. But the video first appeared online in 2023.

"Video of some Nigerians shunning their safety to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker," reads the caption of a video doing the rounds on Facebook since October 2024.

The video shows people collecting what appears to be fuel from the street. A fallen tanker is also seen in the video.

Tanker explosions have claimed hundreds of lives in Nigeria.

The same claim can be found here, here and here.

But did the incident take place in 2024, as suggested online? We checked.

The video is old

An online search of keywords from the claim brought up a Channels TV article from October 2023.

The article's headline reads: "PHOTOS: Three Rescued, Residents Scoop Fuel As Tanker Falls On Otedola Bridge."

It said the tanker was transporting diesel when it lost control on Otedola bridge in Lagos, Nigeria.

The news channel also posted a longer version of the circulating video on its Facebook page.

Other credible media outlets also reported on the incident in October 2023.

The video shows people collecting fuel from an overturned tanker in Nigeria in 2023, not 2024.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.