Nigeria: No, Finnish Authorities Have Not Released Biafra Separatist Simon Ekpa, Arrested Over Terror Activities in South-East Nigeria

No, Finnish authorities have not released Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa, arrested over terror activities in south-east Nigeria

IN SHORT: Days after he was arrested and detained in Finland, dozens of social media posts claim Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa has been released and acquitted of terrorism charges. The claim is false.

Multiple Facebook posts claim that Biafra separatist Simon Ekpa has been released days after he was arrested by Finland's National Bureau of Investigation for links with violence and terror activities in south-east Nigeria.

"BREAKING: Simon Ekpa Regains Freedom Following Arrest Over Alleged Terrorism Activities, reads the headline of the supposed breaking news," reads the headline of a post dated 26 November 2024.

The body of the post says Ekpa "has reportedly been released from detention". It continues:

Ekpa's release is likely to further heighten tensions in Nigeria, as he remains a controversial figure due to his vocal separatist stance and alleged influence on unrest in the southeast region.The news of Ekpa's release has sparked reactions from his supporters ...Finland Court Of Justice Has Received All The Evidences Against The Nigeria Terrörist State Of High Disturbing Scores On ~ Human Rights Violatiöns, ~ Terrörism, ~ Förceful Intimidâtiön, ~ Kidπápping Of Innocent Citizens By the Military ~ Disobedience Of International And Human Right Laws ~ And kïlliπg #Endsars Youths That Match On The Streets Of Nigeria And Biafraland Just To Exercise Right Of Protest ~ And Recent Jailing Of Children (minors) For Protesting Against #Badgoverment In Nigeria ...

The Finnish authorities arrested Ekpa and four other suspects on 21 November for their alleged connection with violent attacks on civilians and security agents in southeast Nigeria.

The Paijat-Hame District Court in Finland remanded Ekpa in prison as he faces terrorism charges for using social media to incite violence in southeast Nigeria.

Ekpa, a Finnish citizen of Nigerian origin, describes himself as the prime minister of the self-proclaimed Biafra Republic Government in Exile.

He took leadership of the pro-Biafra movement after Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), was imprisoned. Kanu was arrested a second time in June 2021 and has remained in Nigerian custody while facing terrorism charges.

Both Kanu and Ipob have denounced Ekpa.

The movement seeks the restoration of the Republic of Biafra, which existed between May 1967 and January 1970. It collapsed after a 30-month civil war.

Did the Finnish authorities release Ekpa on 26 November 2024 ahead of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile's "Declaration of the Restoration of Independence of Biafra Convention", scheduled to be held in Lahti, Finland from 29 November to 3 December?

No evidence of the claim

We checked and found no evidence of the claim. Considering the high interest in the matter, it is unlikely that Ekpa would be released and it would go unreported in the local and international media.

In a press statement, Nigeria's foreign ministry said Ekpa's arrest followed diplomatic pressure by the Nigerian government. The statement also noted that the ministry will monitor the trial.

There are also reports that the Nigerian government wants the Finnish authorities to extradite Ekpa to Nigeria to face trial.

These developments contradict the claim that Ekpa has been released. The claim is false.

