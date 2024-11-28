Nigeria: Two Held for Alleged Murder of Police Officer

28 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The suspects and others allegedly killed the police officer at Wamsa Suwa, a village in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

The police in Adamawa State have arrested two suspects in the murder of a police inspector, Ibrahim Maizabuwa, attached to the police command in Gombe State.

In a statement on Thursday, the police spokesperson in Adamawa, Suleiman Nguroje, said the suspects and five others allegedly killed Mr Maizabuwa at Wamsa Suwa, a village in Lamurde Local Government Area of the state.

"The suspects, Ezekiel Kefas, 67 years, and Stephen Zabadi, 44 years, all residents of Wamsa Suwa village, on November 11, 2024, conspired, isolated, killed and buried the victim."

Mr Nguroje said the victim was in the village to demand the return of three cows he gave Mr Kefas to help with his farming activities.

He said the suspects were arrested after the police received a complaint on 19 November from Danlami Maizabuwa, the victim's son.

"The suspects took detectives of the Anti Homicide Unit of the Police Command to a shallow grave of the deceased where the corpse was exhumed for autopsy."

Mr Nguroje quoted Dankombo Morris, the state's commissioner of police, as condemning the acts and deploying security operatives to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The police chief promised to ensure diligent prosecution of the suspects.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.