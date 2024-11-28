Gambia: Will There Be Registration of Voters Before Any Referendum?

28 November 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
editorial

The nation is asleep as the rights of tens of thousands are being violated by depriving them of voters' cards. Since 2021 no registration of voters has taken place.

After every census there should be a general registration of voters to cpture all those who have attained the age of 18 years. Section 69 of the Constitution asserts:

"(1) Every citizen of The Gambia being of eighteen years or older and of sound mind shall have the right to vote for the purpose of elections of a President and members of the National Assembly, and shall be entitled to be registered as a voter in a National Assembly constituency for that purpose.

(2) Every citizen of The Gambia who is a registered voter shall be entitled to vote in a referendum held in accordance with this Constitution or any other law.

(3) Every citizen of The Gambia being of the age of eighteen years or older and of sound mind shall be entitled, in accordance with the provisions of this Chapter and any Act of the National Assembly providing for such elections, to vote in elections for local government authorities and traditional rulers in the area in which he or she is ordinarily resident."

Hence every Gambian who is 18 years and above has the right to be registered and vote in any election or referendum.

