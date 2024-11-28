Liberia: Former Warlord and Politician Prince Johnson Dies At 72

Monrovia — Senator Prince Yormie Johnson, the controversial former warlord turned political figure, has been confirmed dead at the age of 72. The cause of his death remains undisclosed.

Johnson, who represented Nimba County in the Liberian Senate since 2006, reportedly returned from his home county on Wednesday before his passing was announced. His death marks the end of a complex and polarizing legacy that spanned decades of war, peace, and politics in Liberia.

Born on July 6, 1948, in Tappita, Nimba County, Johnson's rise to prominence began as an officer in the Liberian National Guard, which later became the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL). After receiving military training in both Liberia and the United States, Johnson became an aide-de-camp to General Thomas Quiwonkpa. His early career was marked by his allegiance to Quiwonkpa and eventual exile following a failed coup against President Samuel Doe.

Johnson's notoriety peaked during the First Liberian Civil War. He aligned with Charles Taylor's National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL) before forming the breakaway Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL). In September 1990, his forces captured, tortured, and executed President Samuel Doe in an incident that was videotaped and widely broadcast. The graphic footage cemented his reputation as one of the most infamous figures in Liberia's turbulent history.

Following the disbandment of the INPFL and his exile to Nigeria in 1992, Johnson underwent a dramatic transformation. While in Nigeria, he converted to Christianity and reconciled with the family of Samuel Doe through the intervention of prominent Nigerian pastor T.B. Joshua. His return to Liberia in 2004 coincided with the nation's efforts to recover from the Second Liberian Civil War.

Johnson successfully transitioned into politics, winning a Senate seat in 2005. Despite his violent past, he cultivated a strong support base in Nimba County, leveraging his influence in the region to remain a key player in Liberian politics. He formed and led political parties, including the National Union for Democratic Progress (NUDP) and the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR).

While his tenure in the Senate was marked by his advocacy for Nimba County, Johnson was no stranger to controversy. In 2021, he was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for alleged corruption, including the sale of votes for financial gain. Despite these accusations, Johnson retained his political relevance, securing re-election to the Senate in 2023.

As news of his death spreads, reactions have been mixed. To some, he was a hero who defended Nimba County's interests; to others, he remained a symbol of Liberia's violent and tumultuous past.

Prince Johnson's legacy will likely remain as polarizing as the man himself--a figure who embodied both the horrors of war and the complexities of peace in Liberia. His death leaves a vacuum in Nimba County's political landscape and raises questions about the future of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction, which he led until his final days.