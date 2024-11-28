Nigeria: Creatives, Entertainment Stakeholders Grace Maiden 'Lagos Creates' Event

The three-day event drew hundreds of creatives, innovators, and thought leaders and celebrated the immense potential of Lagos' creative industry.

The maiden edition of 'Lagos Creates,' a transformative content creation training programme, concluded on Tuesday.

Held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, the three-day event drew hundreds of creatives, innovators, and thought leaders and celebrated the immense potential of Lagos' creative industry.

Nigeria's creative economy is booming, driven by Nollywood, Afrobeats, and digital platforms like YouTube and TikTok, which boost GDP and create jobs.

'Lagos Creates,' an initiative by the Lagos State Government, builds on this growth by training creators in storytelling, production, and monetisation, cementing Lagos as a critical African hub for innovation and culture.

The inaugural programme featured keynote speeches and insightful panel discussions led by top stakeholders, including the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and prominent industry leaders.

Economic key driver

Governor Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Oloruntoyin Atekoja, highlighted the state government's commitment to nurturing the creative sector as a vital driver of economic growth and cultural enrichment.

She said, "Lagos Creates was envisioned as a platform to empower young creatives in our vibrant city," said Mrs Atekoja on behalf of the governor. "It equips them with the skills and resources needed to excel in the digital economy. The programme has been a remarkable platform for learning, collaboration, and growth, and it has truly transformed lives."

Panel sessions delved into the intricacies of the creative industry, offering insights into monetisation strategies and untapped opportunities in Lagos.

The discussions were led by notable figures such as the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat; and industry trailblazers Olufunke Phillips, Serah Donald, A.A. Presley, Elozanam, and Martha Ehinome.

Game-changer

Participants hailed the programme as a groundbreaking initiative. "Lagos Creates Live Event was a game-changer for me," said a doctor-turned-content creator couple.

"This is our first chance to learn the nitty-gritty of content monetisation and connect to a vibrant community of creatives".

Ms Donald, co-founder of Lagos Creates, expressed gratitude to the attendees, speakers, and partners who contributed to the event's success.

She said, "We're thrilled by the overwhelming feedback and turnout. This is just the beginning. The goal is to celebrate creativity and empower people to live their best lives in Lagos, Nigeria, and we're proud to have achieved that."

The event has set a new benchmark for creative training programmes in Lagos, earning praise for fostering a sense of community and providing invaluable resources for emerging talent.