Liberia: Police Must Stop Invading UL Campuses, Linsu Warns

The Liberia National Students Union has issued a strong warning to the Liberia National Police and the joint security to avoid intruding on the campuses of the University of Liberia.

Speaking at a press conference recently, the President-elect of the union, James G. Washington condemned the recent frequent brutalization of harmless and armless students at the state-owned learning institution by the Liberia National Police (LNP) headed by Inspector General Gregory Coleman against what he termed as the consistent invasion of the campuses of the University of Liberia by half processed LNP gunmen.

Washington emphasized that these actions undermine academic freedom and disrupt the learning environment of peaceful citizens who want to bring transformation to the country's economy. The Liberia National Students' Union's newly elected president strongly condemned such an act, describing it as an affront to destabilize the learning environment and has the tendency of provoking and causing chaos, stopping the movement of people in Monrovia and its environs.

He added that as a direct representation of the students in Liberia, he urged the LNP to respect the grounds of learning institutions in Liberia as spaces for intellectual growth and peaceful engagement. Washington noted that the LNP, under the stewardship of Col. Gregory Coleman, mistook the University of Liberia campuses for war zones; pointing to a video circulating on social media where officers of the LNP were caught on camera brutalizing students already arrested and confined is troubling and disastrous for the peace of the country.

The Liberian student's arrowhead stressed that such unfounded and chaotic provocative act of the LNP does not repeat itself against any student in the Republic or risk unhandled forces. "The Liberia National Police must with immediate effect, stop what LINSU describes as unwarranted muggings of the University of Liberia (UL) campuses and students. It must be made known for the records that the position of LINSU on the gangsterism acts of the LNP

Gunmen against the students highlight the institution's concerns about the safety and freedom of our students on campus, particularly regarding their right to peaceful assembly and expression." James Washington added.

He, however, reemphasized the importance of respecting academic spaces as zones of intellectual engagement and freedom, thereby urging the LNP to act within the confines of the law when addressing security matters on school campuses or dealing with students' matters across the country.

LINSU President noted, "We as an institution have a broader mission to protect student interests, promote academic freedom, and foster a collaborative relationship between students and national social institutions in Liberia, we will not tolerate neither endured any act from any LNP officers that violate the rights of students and young people in the country this, we must be registered now."

At the same time, the Liberia LINSU is calling on the Economic Management Team of Liberia to address the growing concerns surrounding commodity prices currently in the country. President-elect Washington said despite the recent reduction in the exchange rate of the Liberian dollar against the U.S. dollar, there has been little to no impact on the prices of essential goods.

The LINSU boss lamented that while it is veritable that all Liberians are currently faced with this social problem that requires an urgent solution, it must be stated that the jobless students of Liberia are hugely affected by this social issue because of their financial incapacitation to procure internet for their extensive and comprehensive research purposes in the pursue of their academic journeys.

LINSU, however, called for urgent clarification and action from the national government to ensure that the benefits of the reduced exchange rate translate into tangible economic relief for Liberian students and citizens by extension. "We want to be very conspicuous that LINSU's curiosity and call regarding this matter reflects the

National student movement's commitment to advocating for both students and the broader Liberian populace during challenging economic and social times in the Republic, a revolutionary role we will never compromise."

In a related development, the Liberia Students' Union has announced its planned inaugural committee ahead of this year's newly inducted officials. Those appointed include, Yassah Wesley, National Chairperson; Joe Nubar, Co-Chairperson; and Alvin Faika as Secretary General.

Meanwhile, President-elect Washington urged the organizing committee to work diligently and ensure that the 6th post-war leadership was duly seated.