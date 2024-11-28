Liberia: LERC Hosts Validation Meeting for Electricity Sector Inspection Manual

Monrovia — This important document will guide inspection processes, ensure compliance by service providers, and provide checklists for inspection activities.

About 34 representatives (in person and online), from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Rural Renewable Energy Agency (RREA), licensed operators Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), Jungle Energy Power (JEP), ENERGICITY, LIBENERGY, T Totota Electric Cooperative (TEC), and academic are collaborating in this process.

The Chairman of the Board of Commissioners (BoC) LERC Claude J. Katta emphasized the significance of the Inspection Manual as a key framework for ensuring accountability within the sector and a step vital for improving the quality and efficiency of Liberia's electricity services.

He told participants that the manual will serve as an "essential tool for making sure that licensees and permit holders adhere to the highest technical standards across all stages of their operations--from planning and design to construction, installation, and ongoing operation".

"We greatly appreciate the time and effort you have devoted to attending this validation meeting of the Inspection Manual. This insight reflects our collective commitment to transparency and collaboration. These proactive approaches ensure that the Commission's regulations are effective, efficient, and practical", Chairman Katta averred.

He urged participants to stay engaged throughout the process, stressing that the manual's implementation will play a key role in shaping the electricity sector's resilience and reliability.

During the meeting, Kelvin Grubaye, Assistant Director for Energy Efficiency and Environment at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and Varney Garpue, an Infrastructure Civil Engineer at the Rural Renewable Energy Agency, both expressed their institutions' commitment to working alongside LERC in the implementation of the Inspection Manual and associated regulations.

The validation meeting marks a significant step toward enhancing Liberia's electricity sector, ensuring that the systems in place are both robust and accountable, paving the way for improved services and greater sustainability.