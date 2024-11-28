Liberia: VP Koung, Govt Officials Mourn Sen. Johnson's Death

Paynesville — Following the sudden news of the death of Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson early Thursday morning at the Hope for Women Hospital on AB Tolbert Road in Paynesville, numerous government officials, including Vice President Jeremiah Kpang Koung, visited the late senator's Duport Road residence to sympathize with his bereaved family.

Vice President Koung, accompanied by senior government officials and prominent figures from Nimba County, arrived at the late Senator's residence visibly emotional as they mourned the loss of Senator Johnson, whom many referred to as the "political father of Nimba County."

Eyewitnesses at the late senator's residence recounted his final hours. Neighbors told FPA Senator Johnson had returned to Monrovia on Wednesday, November 27, after attending the dedication of an annex of the PYJ Polytechnic in Nimba the previous day.

"Just yesterday evening, we saw the senator sitting upstairs on the front porch of his house, where he often relaxed," said Henry George, a neighbor. "But later that night, he went to bed, fell into a coma, and was rushed to the Hope for Women Hospital, where he passed away."

The news of Senator Johnson's death has left a significant void in the Nimba political landscape, with many reflecting on his longstanding influence and contributions to the county and Liberia as a whole.