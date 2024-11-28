Liberia Opens Climate Integration, Financing Office

Paynesville City — The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has launched Climate Integration and Financing office (CIFO) to task with ensuring climate consideration in national planning and budgeting, while also spearheading resource mobilization efforts to fund climate-resilient projects.

The CIFO will also address a strategic step toward fostering collaboration across government sectors and external stakeholders, ensuring the efficient implementation of climate interventions without overlapping the functions of existing agencies.

Speaking at the launch, Climate Change and Climate Finance Focal Person at MFDP, Foday Couch Bayoh underscored that the crucial role climate financing would play in shaping Liberia's national development agenda, managing the budgeting process, and facilitating external aid negotiations.

Said Bayoh, "As climate change increasingly threatens national development efforts, it is imperative to mainstream climate change considerations into these processes. In response, the Ministry has established the Climate Change or Climate Finance Unit."

He also said that CIFO aimed to streamline climate-related initiatives and partnerships across government sectors and external stakeholders.

Bayoh emphasized that CIFO's establishment is a strategic move to foster collaboration and coordination in addressing climate challenges that will ensure the efficient implementation of climate interventions and prevent overlaps in the functions of agencies.

The climate focal person role will amongst many things be, to Introduce the Climate Change/Climate Finance Unit to key stakeholders, outlining its vision, goals, and operational strategy.

Said individual will define roles and responsibilities among stakeholders such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Forestry Development Agency (FDA), Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Public Works, and others to ensure coordinated efforts in climate mainstreaming.

The focal person will also enhance understanding of climate change mainstreaming in national development and budgeting processes.

The office of the focal person further presents strategies for mobilizing resources to fund climate change interventions in collaboration with the MFDP's Department of Economic Management and the Department of Budget and Development Planning.

They will work to foster collaboration between MFDP and external stakeholders without overlapping the functions of key sectoral entities.

As part of the launch, a one-day workshop will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2024. "The orientation workshop will serve as the official launch of the Climate Change/Climate Finance Unit, and it will establish the foundation for climate change mainstreaming efforts.

It will bring together stakeholders from government ministries and agencies to clearly delineate their roles and responsibilities, emphasizing coordination and collaboration to avoid duplication of efforts.

"The workshop will also introduce the processes through which climate change will be incorporated into national development planning and budgeting.

Stakeholders will be guided on how their individual mandates align with the Unit's vision and how they can contribute to national climate resilience.