Liberia: Educare Embarks On Three-Day Pitch Competition Cohort Two Agribusiness Incubator and Development Activity in Ganta

Ganta, Nimba County — USAID-supported Feed the Future initiative of the Africa Trade Investment (ATI), is working with EDUCARE, Liberia as one of the three Incubators in Liberia implementing the Agribusiness Incubator and Development Activity.

On the 25th of November, 2024, in Ganta City, Nimba County, EDUCARE, Liberia brought to the pitching event a total of 30 participants from her Lot A - Nimba, Margibi, Maryland, Grand Kru and River Gee Counties - who pitched on their agribusiness to win a grant of $10,000USD, $25,000USD, and $50,000USD.

The event, which was well attended, was declared open by the County officials including the County Superintendent; Madam Hon. Kou Meapeh Gono, who gave the welcome remarks, the Regional Agriculture Coordinator for Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties; the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nimba County Inspectorate, and the head of Ganta Satellite office of Central Regional Liberia Business Registry.

Madam Zipporah C. Page told the gathering that the pitch competition is an innovative approach to providing support to deserving agribusinesses to create a commercially viable agriculture sector in the Country. She said, this is commendable and is a welcome development for Liberians.

She extended gratitude to USAID and other development partners for their support of various sectors in Liberia, including Agriculture, health, education, and roads, among others.

She used the occasion to pledge the Ministry of Agriculture's Support for agriculture activities in the Country. As such, full participation and involvement in the agribusiness incubator pitching competition is a great way to explore and support the government's ARREST agenda to make agriculture one of the pillars of Liberian self-sufficiency and resiliency.

Also speaking, James Sumo Sukorlormu, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Nimba County inspectorate, and head of Ganta Satellite office of Central Regional Liberia Business Registry, called on Liberians Agribusiness Incubators who are taking part in the pitch competition to get involved in activities that will promote the agriculture sector and help them to be productive in their respective Counties.

He urged them to do their best and ensure that resources provided by USAID-supported projects, especially in the agriculture sector should be used for their intended purpose. He said these projects are designed to positively impact the lives of Liberians.

For his part, Rory Lopez Donohoe - Nunez, USAID Liberia pledged that USAID will continue its support toward the agriculture sector ensuring that women and youth in the sector are empowered.

He said the US government through USAID Feed the Future will continue to be supportive of the Country's Agriculture sector, so I urge you guys to continue to forge ahead as you grow from one level to another Rory Lopez Donohoe added."