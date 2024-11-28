Liberia: 'Don't Handle Court Cases' - Min. Nyumalin Cautions Local Authorities in Lofa County

Recently, Liberia's Internal Affairs Minister, Francis S Nyumalin, Sr., and delegation were in Lofa County, the Northern part of the country to perform the induction ceremonies of several local authorities into office, following their appointments.

Those local authorities inducted into office were in Salayea Administrative District and Zorzor District in Lofa County. They were Chiefs, General Town Chiefs, Clan Chief, General Inspectors and Commissioners, among others.

In his induction remark, Minister Nyumalin warned the inducted local authorities in Salayea Administrative and Zorzor Districts, Lofa County not to handle cases that have legal implications.

The Internal Affairs Ministry Boss told local authorities that they are not judges or lawyers as such those inductees must do away with court cases in carrying out their various functions.

Minister Nyumalin: "Made specific reference to rape cases among others, which do not fall under their jurisdiction as local authorities. I am particularly pointing to [Rape] because many local leaders quick to handling and compromise rape cases, which is the wrong thing to do".

He also cautioned them to leave legal issues with the court as local authorities and focus on settling community disputes amongst residents with the primary aims is to promote peace at the local and the national levels.

Minister Nyumalin disclosed that under the Joseph Boakai Led-Administration their status will be improved to salaries and the necessary respect that due them.

In separate remarks, the local authorities owed to work in the interest of the respectively people and promised to ensure the ARREST agenda becomes a success.

Also speaking,Lofa County Representative, Augustine Chiewolo, pledged the County Legislative Caucus continues support to the county local authorities.

Representative Chiewolo said their support will enable the local authorities of Lofa County to undertake meaningful development in the country.

He at the same time called on both local authorities and stakeholders of the county to exhibit mutual respect for each other.

The Lofa County Lawmaker indicated: "Once we who are in leadership begin to show respect to each and are working together smoothly, our people will definitely learned from us and there will be respect through the county".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Representative Chiewolo used the occasion to urged young people in the county to do away with violence and must not along some stakeholders to continue using them as agents of destruction.

Meanwhile, Lofa County Superintendent J. Lavala Massaquoi, admonished the local inducted authorities to use their various positions to transform the livelihoods of their people.

Mr. Massaquoi called on them not to be lord upon the people but as their servant in working along with the residents for growth and development to take place a town, clan and district levels of Lofa County.

"Let me advise you inducted local authorities of Salayea Administrative and Zorzor Districts not to abandon your respective assignments and move to Voinjama or areas and say you are working. If that is the case than I am sorry for those local leaders who will engage in the operation because administrative actions will be taken against them", Mr. Massaquoi stated.