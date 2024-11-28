Monrovia — As part of efforts to increase banking appetite among Liberians, the Bloom Bank Africa Liberia Limited over the weekend held its fourth "Aye Waste" Promo raffle draw on the Old Road.

During the event, held at the bank's remittance center on Old Road, Theophilus, a staff member of Bloom Bank, explained that the raffle draw, which started in September 2024, aims to motivate customers to save with the bank.

He added that the raffle draws in Old Road is the fourth in the series, following similar events conducted on Ashmun Street in Monrovia, Redlight Market in Paynesville, and Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

According to Theophilus, to qualify for the draw, customers need to deposit an initial amount of 20,000 Liberian Dollars. He noted that the more increments of 20,000 Liberian Dollars a person has in their account, the greater their chances of qualifying for the "Aye Waste" Promo Raffle Draw. He also reaffirmed the bank's commitment to providing top-notch financial services to its customers.

As expected and required, the raffle activities were overseen by officials of the National Lottery Authority (NLA). They spun a wheel bearing the names of qualified customers and invited an individual from the audience to select a ticket.

The names on the selected tickets were announced as winners. However, if a name was called three times without a response, the ticket was discarded, and another spin was conducted.

During the "Aye Waste" Promo Raffle Draw, Albert Gontalwon Vaye won a motorbike, while Fatu Morris Shaw and Paulson Moinsema won other prizes.