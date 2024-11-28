Liberia: Cllr. Varmah Launches Ambitious Campaign to Transform LNBA

Monrovia — Liberia National Bar Association Presidential hopeful, Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah has officially launched his campaigning, in a bold pitch for the presidency of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), pledging to revolutionize the association and redefine its role in Liberia's legal and democratic landscape.

Cllr. Varmah, during his campaign launch on Tuesday, November 26, presented a vision centered on reform, transparency, and empowerment, promising to lead the LNBA into a new era of progress.

"The bar must be a force for justice, accountability, and the rule of law," he declared, outlining a roadmap to strengthen the welfare of members, enhance legal education, and tackle the challenges facing Liberia's dual legal systems.

Cllr. Varmah further focussed his campaign launch on welfare reforms, promising an end to policies that place undue financial burdens on members.

He proposed reviewing the current attorney and counselor fees and creating a special welfare fund to provide financial security to members while maintaining affordability.

To further build trust, he vowed to introduce quarterly financial reports, making LNBA's financial dealings fully transparent.

"The days of unanswered questions about our finances will end under my leadership," he asserted.

Similarly, Cllr. Varmah has pledged to recognize and reward high-performing judges while addressing ethical lapses within the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Cllr. Varmah has at the same time proposed merging the LNBA's and Supreme Court's grievance committees into an independent Ethics Commission to root out corruption and promote accountability in the legal profession.

He described the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law as a "beacon of legal education" in Liberia and pledged to fight for its autonomy and international recognition.

Cllr. Varmah then promised to create robust continuing legal education programs, including certification courses, and revive partnerships with international institutions to offer Liberian lawyers advanced training opportunities.

Bridging the Gap Between Customary and Formal Justice

In a particularly remarkable piece of his speech, Cllr. Varmah addressed the dual legal system in Liberia, where customary and formal justice systems often operate in silos.

He committed himself to constitutional reforms that would integrate the two systems and highlighted the urgent need to elect chiefs, an exercise not conducted since 1985, when elected.

"We cannot ignore the backbone of dispute resolution in Liberia," he said, vowing to strengthen the customary system.

Cllr. Varmah also highlighted his leadership on the international stage as Vice President of the West African Bar Association, pledging to raise Liberia's profile in regional legal affairs. "Liberia must lead, not follow, in shaping the legal framework of West Africa," he declared.