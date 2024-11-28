Liberia: LFA Awards Committee Announces Nominees for Prestigious Awards

Monrovia — The 2024 awards committee of the Liberia Football Association has released the nominees for the 2023/2024 league season in all categories.

At a news conference on Tuesday November 26, 2024 the committee headed by Christopher Hayes Onanuga disclosed that the official ceremony will take place on December 7, 2024 where the winners will be named.

Addressing the media at the Headquarters of LFA, the Chairman of the Committee Christopher Hayes Onanuga stated that this year's awards ceremony will comprise Fair play team, Young Player of the year, Best Referees, Best coach, Best Defender, Foreign player of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Best Reporter including Photographer of Year, respectively.

Onanuga added that the awards Program will be done in two phases with indoor and outdoor events beginning with entertainment.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the 2024 Awards Committee also announced that the Fair play team, Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer will be based on Statistics while the Best Referee for the 2024 league season will be voted by the Liberia Referees Committee respectively.

Also, he told the media that this year's award voting process will not have the public vote as was done in the past.

He disclosed that coaches and captains of teams in the league votes will constitute 40 percent each while the media will constitute the remaining 20 percent.

Below is the full list of nominees

Best Coach Women's category

Patience Gwah =Determine Girls

Monroe Winn = Shaita Angels

Cecelia Alpha= Ravia Angels

Best Coach 2nd Division Category

Abraham Sese = Blackman warriors

Alphonso W.H.Moore -Shaita Fc

Stephen G. Tarr= Discoveries SA

Best Coach 1st Division Category

Cooper Sannah = Watanga Fc

Dominic Savice = Paynesville FC

Kelvin Segbwe - Invincible Eleven FC

Highest Goal Scorer Category Women's category

Mabinty Camara = Determine Girls

Men's 2nd Division highest goal scorer

Matthew T. Williams Gardnesville FC

Men's 1st Division Highest goal scorer

Clement Zubah = Mighty Barrolle

Best Defenders

Women's category

Ruggy Joof= Determine Girls FC

Faith C. Nwaigwe= Shaita Angels

Hajar Kelleh = Soccer Ambassadors

2nd Division Men Category Best Defenders

Jah R. Nyanforh = Blackman warriors

Lawrence Taylor = Shaita FC

Augustine Mulbah = Discoveries SA

Nathaniel V. Sebgbe = Blackman warriors

1st Division Best Defenders

Alexander Curtis = Watanga FC

Eugene Swen = Paynesville FC

Santigie Koroma =LISCR FC

Natus Swen= Watanga FC .

Best Young player Women's category.

Makasian Siryon = Ravia Angels

Jessica Quachie Real Muja

Louise Brown Determine Girls

Best Young Players Nominees Men

Jonathan Freeman 17yrs = Discoveries SA

Clement Zubah 18yrs = Mighty Barrolle

Emmanuel Sieh 18yrs= Watanga FC

Best Foreign Players

Women's category

Mabinty Camara- Guinea =Determine Girls

Mbassey Darboe Gambia = Determine Girls

Mary Nunoo= Ghana = Shaita Angels

Men Best Foreign player.

Ishmael Dumuyah=S.Leone = Bea Mountain

Yusifu Kargbo= S.Leone Heaven Eleven

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Santigie Koroma S.Leone= LISCR FC

Most Valuable Player 2024

Women's category

Mabinty Camara = Determine Girls

Makasian Siryon= Ravia Angels

Erica Parson= Shaita Angels

Mbassey Darboe Determine Girls

MVP 2nd Division

Matthew T. William= Gardnersville

Jonathan Freeman = Discoveries SA

Augustine Dayougar = Blackman warriors

Momo Blamo = Shaita FC

MVP 1st Division

Clement Zubah = Mighty Barrolle

Ishmael Dumuyah = Bea Mountain

Emmanuel Sieh = Watanga FC

Nuch Zohn = Mighty Barroll

Abdullah Yaya Bility = Heaven Eleven