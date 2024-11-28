Liberia: LFA Awards Committee Announces Nominees for Prestigious Awards

Monrovia — The 2024 awards committee of the Liberia Football Association has released the nominees for the 2023/2024 league season in all categories.
At a news conference on Tuesday November 26, 2024 the committee headed by Christopher Hayes Onanuga disclosed that the official ceremony will take place on December 7, 2024 where the winners will be named.
Addressing the media at the Headquarters of LFA, the Chairman of the Committee Christopher Hayes Onanuga stated that this year's awards ceremony will comprise Fair play team, Young Player of the year, Best Referees, Best coach, Best Defender, Foreign player of the Year, Most Valuable Player and Best Reporter including Photographer of Year, respectively.
Onanuga added that the awards Program will be done in two phases with indoor and outdoor events beginning with entertainment.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the 2024 Awards Committee also announced that the Fair play team, Best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer will be based on Statistics while the Best Referee for the 2024 league season will be voted by the Liberia Referees Committee respectively.
Also, he told the media that this year's award voting process will not have the public vote as was done in the past.
He disclosed that coaches and captains of teams in the league votes will constitute 40 percent each while the media will constitute the remaining 20 percent.
Below is the full list of nominees
Best Coach Women's category
Patience Gwah =Determine Girls
Monroe Winn = Shaita Angels
Cecelia Alpha= Ravia Angels
Best Coach 2nd Division Category
Abraham Sese = Blackman warriors
Alphonso W.H.Moore -Shaita Fc
Stephen G. Tarr= Discoveries SA
Best Coach 1st Division Category
Cooper Sannah = Watanga Fc
Dominic Savice = Paynesville FC
Kelvin Segbwe - Invincible Eleven FC
Highest Goal Scorer Category Women's category
Mabinty Camara = Determine Girls
Men's 2nd Division highest goal scorer
Matthew T. Williams Gardnesville FC
Men's 1st Division Highest goal scorer
Clement Zubah = Mighty Barrolle
Best Defenders
Women's category
Ruggy Joof= Determine Girls FC
Faith C. Nwaigwe= Shaita Angels
Hajar Kelleh = Soccer Ambassadors
2nd Division Men Category Best Defenders
Jah R. Nyanforh = Blackman warriors
Lawrence Taylor = Shaita FC
Augustine Mulbah = Discoveries SA
Nathaniel V. Sebgbe = Blackman warriors
1st Division Best Defenders
Alexander Curtis = Watanga FC
Eugene Swen = Paynesville FC
Santigie Koroma =LISCR FC
Natus Swen= Watanga FC .
Best Young player Women's category.
Makasian Siryon = Ravia Angels
Jessica Quachie Real Muja
Louise Brown Determine Girls
Best Young Players Nominees Men
Jonathan Freeman 17yrs = Discoveries SA
Clement Zubah 18yrs = Mighty Barrolle
Emmanuel Sieh 18yrs= Watanga FC
Best Foreign Players
Women's category
Mabinty Camara- Guinea =Determine Girls
Mbassey Darboe Gambia = Determine Girls
Mary Nunoo= Ghana = Shaita Angels
Men Best Foreign player.
Ishmael Dumuyah=S.Leone = Bea Mountain
Yusifu Kargbo= S.Leone Heaven Eleven
Santigie Koroma S.Leone= LISCR FC
Most Valuable Player 2024
Women's category
Mabinty Camara = Determine Girls
Makasian Siryon= Ravia Angels
Erica Parson= Shaita Angels
Mbassey Darboe Determine Girls
MVP 2nd Division
Matthew T. William= Gardnersville
Jonathan Freeman = Discoveries SA
Augustine Dayougar = Blackman warriors
Momo Blamo = Shaita FC
MVP 1st Division
Clement Zubah = Mighty Barrolle
Ishmael Dumuyah = Bea Mountain
Emmanuel Sieh = Watanga FC
Nuch Zohn = Mighty Barroll
Abdullah Yaya Bility = Heaven Eleven