Liberia: Minister Wilmot Paye Urges End to Foreign Exploitation in Liberia's Mining Sector

Monrovia — Mines and Energy Minister Wilmot Paye has issued a strong call for Liberian mining cooperatives to end partnerships with foreign entities engaged in illegal mining practices, warning that such activities are obstructing national development and depriving Liberians of the benefits of their mineral wealth.

Addressing 19 mining cooperatives at an acquaintance meeting over the weekend, Minister Paye emphasized the urgent need for Liberians to safeguard their resources from exploitation and to prioritize national interests.

"No foreigner will infiltrate our communities without collaboration from our people," Minister Paye asserted.

He stressed that enabling foreign operators through local facilitation undermines Liberia's economic empowerment, calling on mining cooperatives to take responsibility for the nation's mineral resources.

Minister Paye outlined a series of measures to address irregularities in the sector. These include re-profiling all mining license holders, particularly those operating under Class 'B' and 'C' licenses, and increasing regulatory oversight. He assured the miners that his administration is committed to reforms aimed at creating a sustainable mining sector, including establishing fully operational county offices to handle license renewals, resolve disputes, and provide other essential services.

Minister Paye further announced plans to equip county offices with mobility and field equipment to enhance the Ministry's reach and effectiveness, ensuring accessibility for miners in every region.

"We are working to bring the Ministry's services closer to miners across Liberia," he declared, reaffirming his commitment to a more vibrant and transparent sector.

During the meeting, cooperative members shared their challenges, including illegal mining in protected areas such as Sapo National Park, where unauthorized operators use contraband materials to extract minerals.

They noted that these illicit activities have marginalized legal miners and undermined their economic stability.

The cooperative members also highlighted the dominance of foreign entities equipped with heavy machinery, which has enabled them to violate agreements with local authorities and outcompete small-scale miners.

The issue of substance abuse among young people, which has incapacitated potential laborers for legal mining activities, was also raised as a critical concern.

The cooperatives urged the government to permit the use of heavy equipment by local mining groups, arguing that access to such machinery would enhance their operations and enable them to compete with illegal miners.

Minister Paye at the same time assured the cooperatives of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's unwavering support for small-scale miners, emphasizing the administration's commitment to fostering a conducive environment for legal mining operations.

He also praised the Cooperative Development Agency (CDA) for its continued efforts to train and empower local miners, strengthening their capacity to participate meaningfully in the sector.

The meeting, attended by Deputy and Assistant Ministers, representatives from the German NGO GIZ, and the CDA, concluded with a commitment to address the challenges raised by the cooperatives.

Minister Paye reiterated his administration's determination to reform and strengthen Liberia's mining sector to ensure its sustainable development and equitable distribution of benefits to Liberians.

Meanwhile, Paye said by prioritizing transparency, accountability, and local empowerment, the Ministry of Mines and Energy seeks to transform Liberia's mining sector into a pillar of national growth and prosperity.