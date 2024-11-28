Liberia: Appleton Foundation Puts Smiles On the Faces of Plantain Sellers in Omega Market

Paynesville — The Chief Executive Officer of the Appleton Foundation Mr. Edward Wade Appleton Jr, at the dedication of a market structure for plantain sellers at Omega Market in Paynesville City called on Liberians to help improve the well-being of market women across the country.

Appleton Jr. emerged as the third in the 2023 Presidential Election after which he supported President Joseph Boakai during the Presidential run-off election.

Also, he was nominated as Ambassador designate to Japan by President Boakai, pending confirmation by the Senate.

On October 31, 2024, after several calls from marketers, he broke ground for a market structure for plantain sellers at the Omega Market.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, he dedicated a market structure to host more than 100 marketers.

Speaking at the event, Appleton Jr. said his intervention is something that every citizen needs to do.

"When God blesses us, we need to give back. We need to reach out to people like our market women," Appleton Jr. Said.

He added: "It is not a good thing to see people suffering under the sun during the dry season and in the rain during the rainy season."

"So, for me, as a citizen, I'm not here for politics. I'm here to bless you as God has given me. Anytime if I can be a help to somebody, I will do it and I'm not expecting anything in return," Appleton Jr. Stressed.

According to him, the project worth thousands of dollars is in line with the arrest agenda of President Boakai.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Trade Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our ma and our pa them are going through hard times in this country. During the war time, when our old men were lying under the beds, our women were breadwinners," he said.

Mr. Appleton Jr. added: "Because of what our market women are doing, people like us have become what we have become. Market women sell their market, they use the money to buy food for their homes, they use the money to send their children to school, they use the money to put root over they and their family heads."

"So, I have a lot of respect for market women and it is a call for all of us in this country who have some money in our pockets to come see what our market women are going through and give a helping hand," Mr. Appleton Jr. Said.

Also speaking, the president of the Gobacho Market Madam Helen Vaye Mulbah praised Mr. Appleton Jr. for his gesture.

"People say you are a ghost but you are here and you have given us a place to sell our market. We will support you in everything you do," Madam Mulbah said.