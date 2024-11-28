Ghana: 527 Needy, Brilliant Students Awarded Scholarships

A total of 527 needy brilliant students studying various courses in the universities and other tertiary institutions on Monday received a total of GH¢1,123,500.00 as scholarship fund from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga, Alhaji Mohammed Adam Amin, to enable them pursue their academic aspirations.

The money was proceeds from Anta Education Fund initiative of the MP which was launched three years ago with the objective to support brilliant but needy students in the Karaga Traditional area and it's enclaves.

The support was not only for the tertiary students alone but also the students who gained admission to Senior High School and Technical Institutions also benefited from the disbursement.

The beneficiary was not only from the Karaga District but also cut across students from the other districts in the 3 regions of the north.

Some of the beneficiaries received GH¢10, 000.00 while others received GH¢5,000.00 to pay their academic fees.

More than 10,000 students from both the tertiary and pretertiary institutions had so far benefitted from the MP's scholarship scheme since its inception in the Karaga constituency.

Speaking at a short ceremony to disburse the fund here, the MP, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Adam, Who is also the Minister of Finance, said it was a pledge he made to the people of Karaga during his campaign in the last general election which he was fulfilling, adding, "It has always been my vision to empower the youth of the constituency through education and this scholarship scheme is a tangible manifestation of the vision."

The MP stated that education was the most powerful tool they possessed to uplift individuals and communities, and that it was only through education that they could break the cycle of poverty and pave the way for a brighter future.

Moreover, he said the financial constraints had been a major obstacle for many brighter young minds, and these forced them to abandon their educational aspirations and settle for a life that was far below their potential.

"As an elected representative of the people, it is my duty to bridge this gap and provide opportunities for growth and development," he stated.

This, according to him, the MP's Scholarship Scheme was not just about financial aid, but it was about recognising and celebrating talented resilient students for their desire