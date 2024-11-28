Ghana: NPP, NDC Promote Peace in Awutu Senya West

27 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa Akpalu, Papaase No. 2

The Two main political parties in the Awutu Senya West Constituency of the Central Region, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have affirmed their commitment to peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Both the NPP and NDC said there was the need to work together and maintain peace that has prevailed in the area over the years.

The parties made the promise at a forum organised by the Papaase Local Council of Churches (LCC) on Saturday at Papaase No 2, in Awutu Senya West.

The forum preceded a peace walk organised by the Council sought to sensitise the political parties and the public on the need for peace as the country heads for the polls in December.

Related Articles

They indicated that the area has held two successful elections devoid of violence and acrimony, and would not do anything towards the elections to disturb the peace.

Though, the two parliamentary candidates for the 2024 polls, Eugene Arhin of the NPP, and the NDC incumbent MP, Ms Gisselle Agbotui-Tetteh, were absent, but their representatives braced the heavy down pour to pledge their commitment to peace.

The chair of the Papaase LCC, Reverend Prince Antwi, commended the political parties and the people for supporting programmes that will promote peace.

He urged the political parties to be mindful of their comments and utterances, saying "Leaders lead by example that is why the churches who are agents of change are spearheading the peace campaign in the area to sustain the democratic principles inherited some 30 years ago."

The Polling Station Chair of the NPP, Joshua Akrong, condemned the use of vulgar words or incitement of supporters.

He called on the electorate to choose credible and trustworthy candidates whose policies and programmes would help improve socio-economic activities, saying the "NPP is ready to break the eight."

He noted that the area has a lot of job opportunities that could propel them into economic prosperity.

Mr Akrong stated that the NPP would not condone any violence during the elections, and urged supporters to partner the RC and other stakeholders in order to discharge their duties without interference.

The Branch Chairman and ward youth coordinator of the NDC, Benjamin Donkor, expressed the party's desire to maintain peace for the development of the area.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.