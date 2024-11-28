Ghana: NPP, NDC Promote Peace in Awutu Senya West

The Two main political parties in the Awutu Senya West Constituency of the Central Region, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have affirmed their commitment to peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.

Both the NPP and NDC said there was the need to work together and maintain peace that has prevailed in the area over the years.

The parties made the promise at a forum organised by the Papaase Local Council of Churches (LCC) on Saturday at Papaase No 2, in Awutu Senya West.

The forum preceded a peace walk organised by the Council sought to sensitise the political parties and the public on the need for peace as the country heads for the polls in December.

They indicated that the area has held two successful elections devoid of violence and acrimony, and would not do anything towards the elections to disturb the peace.

Though, the two parliamentary candidates for the 2024 polls, Eugene Arhin of the NPP, and the NDC incumbent MP, Ms Gisselle Agbotui-Tetteh, were absent, but their representatives braced the heavy down pour to pledge their commitment to peace.

The chair of the Papaase LCC, Reverend Prince Antwi, commended the political parties and the people for supporting programmes that will promote peace.

He urged the political parties to be mindful of their comments and utterances, saying "Leaders lead by example that is why the churches who are agents of change are spearheading the peace campaign in the area to sustain the democratic principles inherited some 30 years ago."

The Polling Station Chair of the NPP, Joshua Akrong, condemned the use of vulgar words or incitement of supporters.

He called on the electorate to choose credible and trustworthy candidates whose policies and programmes would help improve socio-economic activities, saying the "NPP is ready to break the eight."

He noted that the area has a lot of job opportunities that could propel them into economic prosperity.

Mr Akrong stated that the NPP would not condone any violence during the elections, and urged supporters to partner the RC and other stakeholders in order to discharge their duties without interference.

The Branch Chairman and ward youth coordinator of the NDC, Benjamin Donkor, expressed the party's desire to maintain peace for the development of the area.