Guinea: Six On Trial for Blackmailing Pogba

The trial of six men linked to Juventus and France midfielder, Paul Pogba, (31) began yesterday, after being accused of blackmail, attempted extortion of millions of euros and holding the player at gunpoint.

The case at the Paris criminal court has shocked the French football world all the more so because the alleged perpetrators include three childhood friends and Pogba's own brother, Mathias.

The trial comes on top of professional woes for Pogba, whose career has struggled since France's spectacular 2018 World Cup win when he scored against Croatia in the Moscow final.

He suffered repeated injuries that led to his 2022 departure from Manchester United, returning to Juventus where he remained in and out of treatment.

Related Articles

The Turin club this month cancelled his contract following his suspension until March 2025 for doping.

The six defendants in Paris are accused of attempting to squeeze 13 million euros ($13.5 million) out of Pogba.

Mathias was the one to go public in the case, publishing a video on social media in August 2022 promising revelations about his younger brother that were "likely to be explosive".

In a subsequent clip, Mathias accused Paul Pogba of casting an evil spell on his France teammate, Kylian Mbappe.

Paul Pogba's lawyers and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said in a statement later the videos "came on top of threats and attempts at extortion".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Soccer Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He had already filed criminal complaints in Italy and France in July that year.

Pogba told French investigators he had in March 2022 been "tricked by childhood friends" from the gritty Paris suburb where he and Mathias grew up.

He accused them of snatching him before he was held at gunpoint by two hooded men with assault rifles, demanding 13 million euros for "services rendered" and blaming him for not helping them financially.

Pogba said at the time that he had paid them only 100,000 euros.

The footballer said he had also been pressured at the France national team's training centre in Clairefontaine, at one of his homes in Manchester, and at Juventus' training ground.

Pogba added that he had also paid a bill of more than 57,000 euros that the same friends had racked up at the Adidas store on Paris' glitzy Champs-Elysees avenue. -flashscore