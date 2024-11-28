Ghana: Purc Instals 128 Kwp Solar Photovoltaic At Koforidua Office

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on Monday inaugurated a 128 kilowatt power (kWp) solar photovoltaic installation at its Eastern Regional office in Koforidua in order to promote energy efficiency and improve the operational effectiveness of the commission.

The project was made possible with the joint collaboration of the Ministry of Energy, the Energy Commission, and the German International Cooperation (GIZ).

The Executive Secretary of PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah, emphasised that the solar installation would help supplement energy from the national grid.

He underscored the importance of diversifying energy sources to ensure reliable power during times of crisis.

Related Articles

Dr Ackah further explained that the solar facility had significantly reduced electricity costs for the Commission, which had previously paid about GH¢16,000 in monthly energy bills.

"With the new installation, costs have dropped to GH¢4,000," he said, and noted that the installation of the facility would lead to additional power generation, enabling the PURC to export excess energy back to the national grid.

The PURC Executive Secretary highlighted the broader benefits of energy efficiency, pointing out that renewable energy projects not only help the environment but also deliver measurable economic advantages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This project demonstrates that regulators can lead by example," Dr Ackah stated, adding that PURC's initiative could inspire other institutions to invest in renewable energy solutions.

Dr Ackah acknowledged the importance of partnerships in making such projects a reality, noting that collaboration with organisations like GIZ provided the necessary resources, technology and expertise.

He expressed his gratitude to GIZ for its ongoing support, which had enabled PURC to offer high-quality services to its customers.

Mrs Dora Oppong, a member of the PURC Board of Directors, who spoke on behalf of Board Chairman, Ebo Quagraine, praised the solar installation as a significant step toward meeting Ghana's renewable energy goals.

She emphasised that the project aligned with the nation's commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, showcasing PURC's leadership in the energy sector.

"This project is a practical example of how institutions can contribute to the country's energy goals while minimising environmental impact," Mrs Oppong stressed.

She then urged stakeholders from both the public and private sectors to adopt sustainable energy solutions to strengthen the resilience of the nation's energy infrastructure.

Mrs Oppong thanked the GIZ for their continued collaboration and expressed hope for further partnerships that would benefit both the environment and local communities