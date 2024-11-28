Ghana: CBG Records Gh¢1bn Revenue in Q3

Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) has achieved a significant milestone in its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024, recording a historic GH¢1 billion in total revenue.

It is the highest ever since the bank's inception and a first for any single year.

Alongside this breakthrough, CBG's report highlights a remarkable year-on-year increase in profitability, total assets, and liquidity.

Amid a dynamic financial landscape, CBG's performance has confirmed a strong growth trajectory that sets it apart within Ghana's banking sector.

Related Articles

The financial results revealed that the Bank reported a substantial profit before tax of GH¢169.9 million, from GH¢5.3 million recorded in Q3 2023, an increase in excess of 3,105 per cent with a net interest income of GH¢727.6 million, driven by well-managed interest expense and revenue from diversified lending activities,

CBG surpasses industry benchmarks in profitability growth. This financial strength directly supports local businesses, particularly SMEs, by providing accessible financing solutions that fuel economic growth.

Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, Managing Director of CBG, commenting on the achievement said, "Our success reflects our dedication to empowering Ghanaian businesses and communities. This result is more than just a financial gain; it demonstrates our commitment to being a driving force for positive economic impact."

He said CBG's balance sheet underscored financial stability, with total assets reaching GH¢16.3 billion, marking a 58 per cent increase from Q3 2023.

This, he said, positions CBG at the forefront of Ghana's banking sector in asset growth.

Additionally, the bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stands at 17.2 per cent, well above regulatory requirements reflecting a sturdy financial foundation and risk management.

With the liquidity ratio at 66.7 per cent, the bank remains liquid and well-prepared to meet customer demands. With these metrics, CBG exceeds industry standards, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in Ghana's banking ecosystem.

CBG's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio significantly improved, decreasing from 17.9 per cent last year to 11.6 per cent in 2024.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This decline reflects the Bank's robust credit risk management practices, resulting in a healthier loan portfolio that benefits customers by enhancing access to affordable loans while reinforcing responsible lending.

Customer deposits also increased by 38.6 per cent. This growth signals customers' confidence in CBG as a financial institution of trust.

The financials also revealed a 14.5 per cent increase in loans and advances, accentuating CBG's dedication to expanding accessible credit for individuals and businesses across Ghana, particularly Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are vital drivers of the local economy.

"Looking ahead, CBG's strategic growth plan remains focused on innovation and enhanced customer experience. It will continue to seek opportunities to provide seamless services, and more financing options tailored to SMEs and individual customers. These efforts reinforce CBG's mission of providing a simple, secure, and differentiated banking experience to customers," Mr Addo indicated.