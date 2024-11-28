Ghana: Fwsc Signs Landmark Negotiation Agreements With 44 Unions, Institutions

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) has successfully signed 44 negotiation agreements with unions and institutions this year, marking a significant milestone in Ghana's efforts to harmonise public sector pay.

The Chief Executive Officer of FWSC, Mr Benjamin Arthur, disclosed this during a media soirée held in Accra, where he highlighted the commission's dedication to addressing workers' concerns while promoting fairness and transparency in public service compensation.

"These agreements reflect our commitment to resolving disputes and ensuring that workers receive compensation that aligns with their roles and responsibilities," Mr Arthur stated.

He also revealed that seven institutions had been migrated to a new grade structure, which better aligns job roles with appropriate pay scales.

Related Articles

The FWSC had intensified efforts to link salaries to performance, with nine institutions already sensitised on this initiative.

According to Mr Arthur, the move aims to drive productivity in the public sector, ensuring that pay reflects actual contributions to institutional goals.

He said the commission saved Ghana a staggering GH¢345 million through its nationwide payroll monitoring exercise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the payroll audit uncovered numerous irregularities, including "ghost workers" who continued to receive salaries despite no longer being employed.

Despite these achievements, 2024, being an election year, has seen 14 industrial actions.

Mr Arthur acknowledged these challenges but noted that all disputes were resolved through engagements with unions and other stakeholders.

The CEO also addressed gender pay equity, emphasizing that men and women in the public sector were paid equally for work of equal value.

However, he noted disparities in the private sector and called on all stakeholders to uphold the constitutional principle of equal pay for equal work.

On broader reforms, Mr Arthur highlighted ongoing collaborations with the Public Sector Reform Secretariat to digitise payroll systems.

The new system, he explained, would integrate performance tracking and attendance monitoring to ensure accountability.

The Director of Salary Administration at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Mr Cephas Amada, reaffirmed the commission's commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency in the public service pay system.

He emphasized that the commission works to implement government policies on public sector pay in a fair and systematic manner.

He stated FWSC also focuses on job evaluation, performance indicators, and consolidating allowances and benefits to streamline compensation structures.

Mr Amada noted that the commission plays a key role in negotiating compensation packages funded by public resources