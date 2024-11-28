Ghana: Victorious Ghana U-15 School Teams Back Home

27 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The U-15 boys and girls school football teams were given a memorable welcome on their return from the WAFU B Schools Football Championship in Niger.

The contingent, led by Executive Council member, Samuel Aboabiri, touched down in Ghana on Sunday after their impressive exploits, with the girls' team clinching Gold and the boys securing Bronze.

A reception was held at the FA which was graced by Joe Salam Abubakar, the 1st Vice Chairman of the National Juvenile Committee, who stood in for President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

Speaking at the event, Joe Salam Abubakar applauded the teams for their outstanding per

formances, which brought pride to the nation. He emphasised the importance of discipline in their journey to becoming professional footballers.

"We are very proud of what you have achieved at the WAFU B Schools Football Championship. Winning gold and bronze shows your commitment and talent," Abubakar said.

"On behalf of the President, I say congrats to all of you and well done for your exploits," he added.

"This is just the beginning. To achieve great things in your football careers, you must remain disciplined, focused, and dedicated."

He commended the technical team for their exceptional guidance, which played a pivotal role in the teams' success.

The U15 girls' remarkable journey to winning gold and the boys' spirited performance in securing bronze reflect the promise of a bright future for Ghanaian football. --Ghanafa.org

