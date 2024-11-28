Ghana: Enthusiasm, Anxiety Grip Takoradi Electorate ...As Dec.7 Polls Get Closer

Excitement, anxiety and optimism grip the electorate as parliamentary candidates in Takoradi crisscross the political turf to solicit votes with about 12 days to the December 7 general election.

Undoubtedly, the political temperature is high and infectious as all is set for the Electoral Commission to carry out its important task of organising the polls.

It would give Ghanaians another chance to elect a new President as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo bows out of office on January 7, 2025 and to elect 275 new parliamentarians.

The incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi Constituency, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who is also the Regional Minister, has maintained his grips on the seat since 2008, and is gunning to retain it for the fifth time.

Related Articles

Whiles the NPP and Darko-Mensah seek to consolidate their hold on power, their main opponent, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) cites economic and social conditions, including the collapse of the railway sector, unemployment and leadership issues, as the reason for change.

Indeed, some political observers have tagged the parliamentary contest in Takoradi as a "battleground" for "continuity and "change", "incumbency" and "the reset mode."

The NDC, recently at its Effia campaign launch, vowed to snatch all the traditional seats held by the NPP, including that of Takoradi.

However, the Vice Chairman, Takoradi NPP constituency, Maxwell Acquah, is confident that the "Taadi diadem" is not under any threat and that the party will retain the seat.

Reports monitored show that, Mr Darko-Mensah and Frederick Faustinus Faidoo, NDC, have entered the trenches, holding health walks, mini -rallies and nightly door- to -door campaigns, with hifi- loud speakers, to win thumbs of the electorate.

Mr Darko-Mensah in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the NPP will retain power in the 2024 elections, saying, " we'll continue to serve and change Takoradi - we want to do more, the old wine is better than the new wine."

"We believe that we've served Takoradi well and that our continuous presence in the game enhances the chance of Western Region. Yes, there are challenges with employment, but, that's why we have brought in the Youth Investment Initiative to tackle that issue, because it's only the private sector that generates wealth," he contended.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Darko-Mensah further stated that the Kobby Entrepreneurship programme, seeks to invest in the youth, provide them with equipment, create about 3,000 jobs in the constituency.

He indicated thaat the multi-purpose complex at New Takoradi, with access to mentorship and resources, is an incubator and accelerator for emerging entrepreneurs to actualise their business ideas.

"This is a major game changer. We are in the fourth industrial revolution, and so, we need a dream factory to ensure development. This contains an on-site banking services to empower young individuals with effective financial management," Mr Darko-Mensah said.

Moreover, he noted that he had established an Islamic Senior High School at the Daavi Ama to improve education in Takoradi.

Lawyer Faidoo, complained about lack of good roads, employment for the youth, poor drainage system as critical challenges that Takoradi faces.

He said, "There is lack of accountability from leadership. We need leadership of accountability, truthfulness, to create sustainable jobs for the youth through apprenticeship programmes, as well as build the Takoradi we all want together."

The Takoradi constituency, Mr Faidoo said, "is the game changer for the NDC, come December 7, 2024. Collectivity is what the electorate are calling for."