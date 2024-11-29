Nigeria: Govt Hands Over $3.02b Port Harcourt-Aba Completed Rail Line to NRC

Port Harcourt — The Federal Ministry of Transportation has handed over operationalisation of the completed 62-kilometer Port Harcourt-Aba section of the Eastern Narrow Gauge (Port Harcourt-Maiduguri) Railway Project to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The official handover held in Port Harcourt, yesterday, was witnessed by the project contractor, CCECC Nigeria Limited, a Chinese firm, staff of NRC, project consultant, Khairi/Jamub SDN Limited, and others.

Speaking with journalists immediately after the handover of the railway which was inaugurated in May this year, Project Supervisor, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Ayo Dada, said the railway will bring development to the area, and also boost the economy of both the states and country.

Dada who performed the official handover to the NRC, said: "Today as you can see, we are handing over the Port Harcourt-Aba section of the railway. After the completion of the project, it is necessary that we handover to the operators which is the NRC and that is exactly what we have just done".

He said: "The delay encountered is normal for us to do due diligence before handing over because this is not just a work, it is a construction work which entails a lot. And we need to follow all the processes. This is just a segment. We will be taking it one after the other".

Dada explained that the assets earlier handed over to the Ministry by the contractors include; "the dismantled tracks 283.060 km, rehabilitation and reconstruction of subgrade 62.800 km, supply and laying rail for the main line 62.800 km, laying rail for the siding lines 5.690km, rehabilitation and reconstruction of 27 sets of the turnouts at Port Harcourt Station, Elelenwo Station, Obuzor Station, Umugo Station and Aba Station, rehabilitation of the existing 4 steel bridges at DK6+807.2, DK10+858.6, DK13+243.8 and DK27+469.2, reconstruction of 1 concrete bridge at DK4+252, rehabilitation of 10 existing culverts, reconstruction of 12 new culverts, reconstruction of 35 level crossings and construction of 33,275 m drainage to the Federal Ministry of Transportation (FMOT)".

He disclosed that the contractor has submitted the technical specifications and maintenance manual of Port Harcourt-Aba section of the project to the consultant, Khairi-Jamub Global Services and the Client, FMOT, with the consultant, Khairi-Jamub Global Services Limited, bearing witness.

Dada assured that with the completion and hand over of the Port Harcourt-Aba section of the project, the project will now be extended to Maiduguri.

His words: "Of course, you know this is a transportation from Port Harcourt to Aba, and this project is going to boost the economy of both cities and states, and it is also going to bring development to the areas."

Receiving the task of operation on the railway, the Managing Director, NRC, Mr. Ben Iloanusi, commended the federal government and the Ministry of Transportation for the handover, noting that it will help them carryout their operation as required.

Iloanusi, represented by the Deputy Manager (Civil), NRC, Mr. Adesegun Ogunade, said the project will also benefit Nigerians who are the end users.

He noted that the rail line which is now in operation has already started mitigating the pains of high transportation caused by the effect of the state of the economy, on the people.

He said: "The commercial aspect of the train has been running, and it has been on for some times now, and passengers have been testifying. It is easier, faster and cheaper for them to travel through the train from Port Harcourt to Aba. So, they are already feeling the dividends of the government as they materialise.

He assured that the remaining sections of the project would be completed as promised by the government, and also hinted that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure safety of workers and passengers.

Responding to questions from journalists, project manager with Khairi/Jamub SDN Limited, Olufemi Aransiola, said: "This will boost the economy of both cities and states, it will bring a lot of development into the area and people have already started to enjoy the benefits of the railway."