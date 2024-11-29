West Africa: MFWA, Partners Urge Ghana Authorities to Keep the Internet On During December Elections

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and two other organisations have called on the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, to publicly commit to keeping the internet uninterrupted throughout the electoral processes.

The call was made during a press conference jointly organised in Accra on November 26, 2024 by MFWA, Access Now and the Africa Open Data and Internet Research Foundation.

The three organisations demanded that authorities and internet service providers in Ghana must commit publicly to ensure that the internet and social media platforms will remain accessible and secure before, during, and after the elections scheduled for December 7.

The demand was based on Ghana's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the African Charter on Human and People's Rights, and the Declaration of Principles on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa 2019, which guarantee the fundamental rights of people to freedom of expression online and offline.

In his remarks, Muheeb Saeed, Programme Manager for Freedom of Expression at the MFWA, acknowledged that crucial events such as elections often come with a steep surge in online misinformation and disinformation that seek to undermine social cohesion. However, he was quick to underline that the same online space is the best platform to counter the negativities, adding that disrupting the internet will create more panic and chaos.

"A key platform for toxic communication is the digital space. It is also the key ally in the fightback. It is therefore critical that the authorities avoid the mistake of shutting down the internet under any public order pretext. Any such action will plunge the country into more panic than the act motivating the shutdown," Muheeb affirmed.

"Internet disruptions are never justified, especially during electioneering periods, as they hinder the flow of information, fuel fear and suspicion, and reduce people's participation and trust in the entire electoral process," continued Muheeb Saeed, "We, therefore, call on the Ghanaian authorities to keep the internet on as it had done in previous elections and to maintain its enviable reputation as one of the few countries on the continent that keeps the internet on throughout every election cycle."

"Ghana must maintain its track record of respecting human rights and electoral process by ensuring unfettered access to the internet and digital services in the upcoming elections," said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn Campaign Manager at Access Now. "By publicly committing to not disrupt services, authorities in Ghana have the opportunity to assure people of the transparency, inclusiveness, and fairness of upcoming elections, and put a stop on the unacceptable backsliding of democratic values in the region."

The three organisations underlined the need for the government of Ghana and service providers to recognise ad protect the internet's role as an enabler of human rights, particularly the right to freedom of expression.

They expressed confidence that the authorities will maintain Ghana's enviable record of keeping the internet on during past elections. As their contribution, the three organisations committed to providing continued education to the public to ensure that they are responsible and sensitive in their online activities during and after the elections.