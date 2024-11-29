Namibians Turn Out in Large Numbers to Vote

Namibians from across the country patiently waited in long queues at various polling stations to cast their votes in the 8th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Determined to vote for their preferred candidates, some Namibians were already up as early as 04h00 to ensure they get a place at the head of the queue, and be the first to cast their votes. Some people stayed on at the polling stations even after casting their votes until the closing time to ensure their vote was counted and voice heard.

The counting of votes started after the closing of the voting at 19h00. The Electoral Commission of Namibia registered 1.4 million eligible voters, including the young, some of them first-time voters, and the old.

Members of the uniformed forces and fisheries sector employees as well as those in Namibia's foreign missions started the voting process when 10 000 voted in a Special Vote held on 13 November 2024.

The special vote allowed registered voters who could not vote at their voting stations yesterday due to essential work commitments, to cast their vote. However, there were some essential service providers, like journalists, who could not be at their voting stations because they had to cover proceedings at the elections.

The have urged the authorities to include them in the special voting day in future elections. We bring you some of the scenes at different polling stations as they unfolded yesterday.