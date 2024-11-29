Namibia: Selected Polling Stations Not Solving Problem - Opposition Parties

Opposition political parties have expressed their dissatisfaction with the extension of voting at selected polling stations in the country.

The parties say more stations experienced voter suppression.

This came after the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) on Thursday evening announced that president Nangolo Mbumba confirmed the presidential and National Assembly elections will continue at identified stations on Friday and Saturday.

This follows the voting process being marred by ballot paper shortages, verification machine issues, and duplicate voter registration numbers.

Official opposition leader McHenry Venaani on Thursday said the ECN has to consult with parties before making big decisions.

He said other voting stations with challenges were not considered.

"The whole of the Hardap region has been left out, at Kransneus and Oolenhoft where ballot papers were finished.

"The whole ballot paper fiasco has influenced a lot of voters to turn to their homes," he said.

"To just extend to particular regions and not the whole country is a farce.

"A lot of people couldn't vote in the Hardap, Omaheke, and Kavango regions in nearly every part of the country where they had ballot problems [...] and you [the ECN] are only giving them to particular regions," he said.

Venaani accused the ECN of random communication after the electoral body claimed it had attempted to meet with political parties.

"They are unfair in what they are doing. They must consult political parties so that they solve the crisis.

"You can't just start releasing results while you have extended time for people to vote.

"This haphazard reaction is not concurrent with democratic credentials," Venaani said.

Independent Patriots for Change general secretary Christine !Aochamus on Thursday said the extension does not solve the issue of people not having voted.

"They didn't do it for the entire country. We had problems all over," she said.

State House press secretary Alfredo Hengari on Thursday confirmed that Mbumba has greenlighted the continuation of voting in the selected areas.

"The president has acceded to the request to extend the voting," he said.

Swapo deputy secretary general Uahekua Herunga welcomed the move.

"I'm so grateful. We will continue to engage those who might have been discouraged to vote to come exercise their rights. This is democracy in action," Herunga noted.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the selected polling stations, explaining that there is no reason to blame the ECN for voters not arriving in time.

"I'm very satisfied, because those are the considerations of the polling stations where people unnecessarily waited for too long, and that's the reason for it," he said.

Affirmative Repositioning (AR) leader Job Amupanda said the ECN's late notification disadvantages political parties' preparation for the extension.

"There needs to be party agents, a process that requires prescribed forms. Party agents need to be transported, fed, etc.

"Between now and 07h00, how is this supposed to be done?" he asked.

Amupanda also wanted to know how and why ECN chose only certain voting stations.

"At this rate, we are a banana republic par excellence, run by an arrogant select few," he said.