Nigeria: Macron Posts in Pidgin As He Recalls Days As French Embassy Intern in Nigeria

29 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — French President Emmanuel Macron displayed a rare show of cultural appreciaton on Thursday after his official account shared an X post in Pidgin English following talks with Nigeria's Bola Tinubu.

Macron, remembering his former years as an intern at the French Embassy in Nigeria, hailed ties between the two nations in a post written with the characteristic warmth and informality of Pidgin.

"Na big honor for France, dear President Bola Tinubu, to welcome you for dis State visit as one big partner and friend of today and tomorrow," the French President said.

"E still dey sweet me well well as I remember say I be young intern for French Embassy for Nigeria that time," he added in comments conveyed in the gramatticaly-simplified version of English infused with Nigerian dilects which remains popular in West Africa.

President Tinubu responded with equal warmth and optimism, also taking to Pidgin to emphasize the strength of the partnership.

"Merci beaucoup, President Macron. Na big privilege to dey strengthen dis bond wey join Nigeria and France together. E sweet me well well to hear say di memories of your time as young intern for Nigeria still dey inspire you," he shared.

"E show say di connection between our two countries strong and go continue dey strong," his post read.

Tinubu rooted for enhanced relations to spur socio-economic growth for the peoples of both countries.

"We must to continue dey build dis our partnership wey stand for mutual respect and equality, wey go help di dreams of our people today and create better future for tomorrow. Thanks for di warm welcome and fruitful meetings, my padi!" he remarked.

The warm exchange stirred a social media frenzy, with some observers wondering if Macron's account was his official page.

Some applauded Macron's apparent fluency in Pidgin.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.