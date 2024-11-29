Nigeria: We'll Tackle Out-of-School Children Crisis With Skills Training - Tinubu

In a dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais des Élysée, President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to prioritising education for Nigerian children.

He outlined plans to significantly reduce the number of out-of-school children through innovative return-to-class initiatives and skills development programmes.

President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to create a supportive framework that ensures school-age children re-enter classrooms, emphasising the role of motivation and skill acquisition in this initiative.

"We will encourage skills development to bridge the gap for some who are of age and have been out of school for a while," the President added.

Accompanied by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the President stressed to President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron that Nigeria's developmental potential hinges on a well-educated populace.

"The insecurity in some parts of the country makes it hard for children to return to school, but we are gradually re-populating the classrooms. And we need skills development to bridge the gaps," the President stated.

President Tinubu highlighted the notable progress in enhancing security across Nigeria, employing "kinetic" strategies as part of the peace-building process.

"With some more effort, we will be able to achieve stability. We had an excellent harvest this year. And as soon as more farmers can return to the farm, we will have more stability in harvest and supply," he said.

In response, President Macron acknowledged Nigeria's vast growth potential and the importance of investing in educational initiatives. He reflected on his formative experiences during a six-month internship at the French Embassy in Nigeria, including visits to Lagos and Kano.

President Macron and Brigitte Macron thanked President Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their State Visit and promised to elevate the France-Nigeria partnership to new heights.

Similarly, President Tinubu affirmed Nigeria's strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as food security, energy, solid minerals, education, and defence during a high-profile meeting with President Emmanuel Macron at the prestigious Palais des L'Élysée on Thursday.

At a joint press conference, President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria's agricultural sector's vast yet largely untapped potential and beckoned international investors to capitalise on the nation's welcoming investment climate.

"The French- Nigeria Business Forum is doing a lot already, but we need to do more on food security. We cannot help but invest in another country."

He emphasised Nigeria's flourishing financial sector as a facilitator for foreign investment, particularly from French enterprises, as part of the drive to bolster food security.

"Nigeria's financial sector is evolving and flourishing. We are also creating grounds for investment in Nigeria's economy for French nationals, especially in food security.

"It is our responsibility to put together a food security programme for the private sector to come and invest in the country.

"We are working on stability, and we are getting closer and closer, but we can do better and better," the President stated.

President Tinubu said Nigeria's economy was being repositioned for more Foreign Direct Investment that would directly affect the livelihood of the citizens.

"I can assure you that Nigeria is open for business and close to this. We have a vibrant youth population that is educated and ready to be trained in various areas of entrepreneurship and development," he said.

The President implored the French government to extend to Nigeria training that would develop the youthful population.

"Furthermore, we should de-risk the opportunities in solid minerals. We have the potential, and we have agreed on a deeper and deeper relationship," the President added.

President Tinubu noted that Nigeria, like most African nations, had been preoccupied with tackling food security issues.

"A starved nation will not care about weather or environment, and in the 21st Century, no child should go to bed hungry," he told the French President and his delegation.

"If an African child is given a glass of milk in a class, there will be no problem in getting him to return and stay in school to learn. The more educated the children are, the better it is for us," President Tinubu said.

On security, the President noted a need for collective responsibility to fight terrorism.

"Nigeria is a partner in progress. We are ready to partner with France to have security operations that will stop the migration challenge," he noted.

President Tinubu said the blue economy in Nigeria also provides a huge investment opportunity with unexplored potential in fishery.

"In Lagos, we have tamed the Atlantic ocean. For us, fishery is an important aspect of investment.

"We want to assure the French investment community that Nigeria is open for business. It shall be easy in and easy out," the President noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Macron acknowledged President Tinubu's state visit as a milestone heralding deeper bilateral relationships, emphasising collaborative growth in creative industries and youth-focused initiatives.

The French President noted that the global humanitarian challenges could only be solved with governments working together.

"We have confidence that you, Mr. President, will reinforce our relationship with Nigeria. It will cover the West Coast region, with ECOWAS playing the leading role.

"I will seek your leadership to work as partners of progress. You are the great leader of the great country in Africa.

"We appreciate your visionary leadership and energy in transforming your country's economy. We will work together for collective, global success," he said.

President Macron had earlier assured that he would encourage more investments in the solid minerals sector, with the signing of an agreement, during a political meeting where the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Mr Dele Alake, made a presentation on the potential.

Earlier, President Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu were welcomed with full honours at Hotel Les Invalides and Palais De l'Élysée by President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.