Nigeria: Govt Harps On Science, Technology for Sustainable Growth

Federal government has stressed the importance of prioritising Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medical Sciences (STEMM) education for the country's sustainable growth and development.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, stated that STEMM remains one of the core focuses of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Alausa spoke yesterday in Ikere Ekiti at the commissioning of the senate building of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State (BOUESTI).

The minister said, "Our nation's growth and competitive advantage lie in how well we prepare our youths to navigate the demands of the 21st century.

"It is through STEMM education that we can equip our students with critical thinking skills, innovative capacities, and the confidence to excel in a fast-evolving global economy.

"This administration is resolute in its belief that quality education, driven by robust STEMM programs, will fuel national development, close existing gaps, and ensure that Nigeria is not left behind in the march of progress in the 21st century".

Speaking on the building donated by the legal luminary, Mr Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to the university, Alausa said, "The Senate Building we commissioned today will play a crucial role in making these aspirations a reality.

"It will facilitate efficient governance, support academic research, and contribute to the excellence Bamidele Olumilua University of Education and Technology, Ikere (BOUESTI) is known for.

"I boldly say, I envision a future where these institutions will lead the way in STEMM advancements, producing scholars and innovators who will drive our nation forward. This is my wish for this institution, and with the right leadership it will get there".

He said Olanipekun's generosity is a testament to a life dedicated to service, excellence, and the empowerment of future generations.

In his address, Governor Biodun Oyebanji called on the Ekiti people to emulate Chief Olanipekun's kind gesture and generosity.

"The infrastructure donation is a proving example of Chief Omolayo, who donated the first Senate building of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), and Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), who donated the administrative block at the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti. In following in their footsteps, I also donated to General Hospital, Aramoko, where I was born, in honour of the memory of my mum. We all need to give back to our community for the better Ekiti of our dreams.