Nigeria: Investors Secure Over $100m Worth Deals At Agriculture Summit Africa

Investors have sealed deals worth over $100 million at the recently concluded Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) convened in Abuja, recently.

The summit, under the theme, "Transitioning from Scarcity to Security" was supported by Sterling One Foundation alongside other private and public sector partners including the African Union, International Finance Corporation, Leadway Assurance, the Benue State government and led by Sterling Bank was held against the backdrop of acute food insecurity and rising climate challenges across Africa, ASA provided a platform for driving innovative solutions and facilitating transformative partnerships.

Key stakeholders in the room included Olapeju Ibekwe, CEO, Sterling One Foundation; Idris Ajimobi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development; Winnie Lai-Solarin, Director of Animal Husbandry Services at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development; Commissioner for Finance, and representatives of the Benue State Government, led by Michael Oglegba, Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning, among other stakeholders and partners.

Dr. Olusola Obikanye, group head, AgricFinance and Solid Minerals, Sterling Bank, emphasized the bank's commitment to its HEART sectors, stating, "Sterling Bank is deeply committed to driving transformative impact across critical sectors such as agriculture,as outlined in our HEART strategy--Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation. ASA is a platform for addressing Africa's pressing agricultural challenges, and the deals signed at the Nigeria Feed, Fodder, and Livestock Investment Deal Room reflect the growing confidence in strategic partnerships to unlock the potential of agricultural value chains and drive sustainable growth across the continent."

Commenting on the significance of the ASA Deal Room in addressing food security and agricultural transformation, Michael Oglegba, Commissioner for Finance and Budget Planning, Benue State, stated, "The Deal Room at ASA provided a platform to attract strategic partnerships that address key challenges in agriculture. Through this forum, Benue State secured a partnership with South African investors to enhance feed production and livestock systems. This collaboration will not only strengthen our agricultural value chains but also position Benue to further contribute to food security in Nigeria and across Africa."

The CEO, Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, highlighted the significance of the foundation's role at ASA, stating, "ASA exemplifies the power of collaborative action in addressing Africa's agricultural challenges. Food security is one of our focus areas, and this aligns with the investments and partnerships made possible through the Deal Room."