Nigeria: Pesmdaa Inaugurates Taskforce to Tackle Environmental Degradation

The Petroleum, Environment and Solid Minerals Degradation Awareness Association (PESMDAA) has inaugurated a national task force to address environmental degradation linked to petroleum and solid mineral extraction across Nigeria.

Speaking during the event in Abuja, PESMDAA Chairman Dr Robert Adah expressed grave concern over the escalating environmental damage in solid mineral-producing regions.

He emphasised the association's commitment to raising awareness and advocating for sustainable practices in the resource extraction sectors.

The inauguration, themed "Sensitisation to Eliminate Degradation and Irregularities in the Petroleum and Solid Minerals Sectors," underscored the urgent need for action to mitigate these industries' ecological impact.

"The petroleum industry has long been a cornerstone of our economy, providing energy and employment. However, it also poses significant environmental risks that must be managed responsibly," said Dr Adah.

He noted similar challenges in the solid minerals sector, stating, "The sector holds immense potential for economic growth but has often been marred by irregularities that compromise both our environment and the livelihoods of local communities."

Dr Adah stressed the importance of the newly inaugurated task force in promoting accountability and sustainable practices.

"Our association is founded on the belief that awareness and continuous sensitisation are powerful tools for change," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cross River State Commissioner of PESMDAA, Mr Obla Justin Wonah, highlighted the importance of localised efforts to combat environmental degradation. He announced plans to inaugurate local government taskforce officers in Cross River State to strengthen grassroots mobilisation.

"I'm heading back to Cross River State to conduct an inauguration for all communities and local government executives. In every local government, I expect a minimum of 30 persons to be inaugurated in the presence of the state governor," Wonah said.

Similarly, Chief Emeka Njoka, Abia State Commissioner of PESMDAA, stressed the need for widespread awareness and collaboration at the local level. He assured the task force would work closely with stakeholders to enforce accountability and involve affected communities in conservation efforts.

"After today's inauguration, we will move to our respective states to set up similar structures. While 15 state commissioners have been inaugurated today, plans are underway to establish task forces in other states," Njoka said.