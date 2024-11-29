Nigeria: Port Harcourt Refinery 'Ll Discourage Monopoly in Petrol Market - Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has said the fixing of Port Harcourt Refinery would discourage monopoly in the sale of refined petroleum products in Nigeria.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for the resuscitation of the facility, which commenced operations this week after many years of inactivity.

Fani-Kayode, on his X handle, also praised the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, for his tenacity, bravery, ingenuity and forthrightness which has seen the PHR back in operations.

He further cautioned against undermining government efforts by certain individuals who he accused of trying to create a monopoly on the sale of refined products in the country.

Fani-Kayode, however, expressed optimism that Nigerians will have the cause to smile again when other refineries are put into shape by the government.

His words:"The resurrection of the PH refinery is one of the most encouraging things that has happened in the petroleum sector for many years and the credit for this must go to the President and the GMD of NNPC. It is a pity that some elements in the private sector who are new in the field are doing all they can to undermine and understate this great victory for Nigeria.

"The oil business is not the same as selling sugar, spaghetti, cement, or rice, and no matter how hard you try, you cannot muscle your way and create a monopoly on the sale of refined products as you did for other commodities over the years.

"NNPC will go from strength to strength, and once its other refineries are working as well, Nigerians will have cause to smile again. Let the new kid on the block flourish, but let the NNPC refineries flourish, too. That should be our goal and not a squalid attempt to discredit NNPC and its leadership.

"Every optimistic and true lover of Nigeria's progress and President Tinubu's renewed hope agenda must be proud of the GMD Mele Kyari. His tenacity, bravery, ingenuity, and forthrightness have been rewarded with this great feat. Surely this is hope renewed for Nigerians."