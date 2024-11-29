West Africa: Chad Cuts Military Ties With France As Alliances Shift Across the Sahel

Chad has ended its defence cooperation pact with France - a move that could see French troops leave the country as the former colonial power's influence across the Sahel collapses.

The announcement, made by Chad's foreign ministry on Thursday, could lead to the withdrawal of 1,000 French troops and warplanes.

The foreign ministry said it would allow the country to "fully assert its sovereignty" after more than 60 years of independence. The decision would also enable Chad to redefine its strategic partnerships, it added.

Chad, a key ally for Western nations in the fight against Islamist militants, has shifted closer to Russia in recent years.

The decision to end the defence cooperation agreement revised in 2019 is another nail in the coffin of France's historic and colonial role in west and central Africa after it was forced to pull its troops out of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso following military coups.

The juntas in those countries have turned to Moscow for support, welcoming mercenaries who operate across the Sahel region - a band of countries stretching from Africa's northwest to northeast coasts

"In accordance with the terms of the accord, Chad will respect the modalities of the termination including the necessary deadlines, and will collaborate with French authorities to ensure a harmonious transition," the ministry statement said.

The announcement came on the same day French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot visited Chad's border with Sudan.

There was no sign Paris had been warned of the decision. However, this week a French envoy submitted proposals to President Emmanuel Macron about reducing France's military presence in Chad, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire, where thousands of French troops have been based for decades.

Senegal setback

In a further blow to France, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomayé Fayé told French state TV on Thursday that it was inappropriate for French troops to maintain a presence in his country.

He stopped short of saying if or when French troops would be asked to leave, but said Paris would be the first to know.

Around 350 French troops are based in Senegal.

Despite the announcement, Chad's foreign ministry emphasised that ending the defence pact should in no way undermine the friendly relations between the two countries.

Earlier this year, Chad ordered a small contingent of US special forces to leave.

The US said in September it was in talks about their possible return. The Pentagon has not confirmed whether it currently has a presence in Chad.