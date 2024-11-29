Nigeria: How I Was Rushed to Hospital Three Times for Medical Emergency - Actress Omotola

Veteran Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, popularly known as Omosexy, has expressed gratitude to God following a health crisis that nearly claimed her life.

In a heartfelt post shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, the actress recounted her recent ordeal, which included emergency surgery after experiencing severe back and chest pain, persistent vomiting, and intense stomach discomfort.

Omotola disclosed that the health scare began while she was engrossed in her professional commitments, including working on her films and attending the Academy Voting Members' screening of Gladiator II.

The actress, who has been an icon in the Nigerian film industry for decades, used the opportunity to thank God for her recovery and express appreciation for the support she received during the challenging period.

Sharing a video, Omotola wrote, "Happy thanksgiving! please join me as I thank God for life and good health. (so my first caption didn't post and this is another not as passionate as the first one ) arghhh.

"Have you been told by a doctor 'There's nothing more we can do at this time'? And you still feel like you're dying? A read ....

"As you know by now, I had been getting my films ready and after the day's edit, I proceeded for the Academy Voting Member's viewing of the Gladiator 11 ... but all through the viewing, I could not sit up... you see, I had been rushed to the ER twice that week already for back - chest pains that would come intensely and leave the next day! The doctors were checking for my now Hbp and intense acid reflux ! On the second admission, the doctor gave all the drips, blood work and sent me home to manage ? Luckily it left ...

"However ... after the movie, I knew there would be no talks with Denzel or Ridley Scott today. I needed to go! I threw up all night till there was nothing to throw up anymore. By morning, the most filapidating stomach pain started and so l was rushed again to emergency... the third time ! This time, I was wheeled in, straight for a CT scan, ultrasound and the MRI. Then the doctor came in and said you have to go in immediately for surgery! ... to remove your ball-gladder!!! It was so dilated, the doctors wandered how I was not in more pain. More pain???!."

"So the fight for my life began and today, I am returning to give all the glory to God. So on this day, whether you're in the US or not, there's so much to thank God for, take some time to join in and give thanks. Not only the gift of life, but the gift of good health. The gift of a complete body or a sane mind to even dream of a better day."

