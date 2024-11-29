Nigeria: Army 'Detains' Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo

29 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has reportedly detained investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.

The Foundation For Investigative Journalism (FIJ) disclosed this via X on Friday morning.

According to the post, the arrest took place three days ago.

"The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has been detaining our founder 'Fisayo Soyombo 3 days running. Journalism is not a crime," FIJ said.

Army has not reacted to the alleged detention.

Soyombo is known for his investigative reporting on high-profile issues such as corruption, abuse of power, and human rights violations.

In November, the investigative journalist released more videos to establish his smuggling allegations involving officers of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

In a statement issued across his social media platforms, Soyombo had alleged that customs personnel had conspired with a smuggler, to illegally pass about 2000 cars and smuggle in bags of rice into the country.

He had said the illegal operation was slated to take place on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

