Nigeria's Metering Gap Stands At 50% - NERC

29 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sebastine Obasi

..As DisCos monthly revenue hits N160bn

Nigeria's metering gap stands at a staggering as of 2024, Yusuf Ali, Commissioner, Planning, Research and Strategy, National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, said.

This is coming at a time when the monthly revenue of distribution companies, DisCos surged to N160 billion as of July 2024.

Speaking at the PWC Annual Power and Utilities Roundtable, held in Lagos, Ali explained that the metering gap that was inherited at privatization persists, even though 3.03 million meters have been installed since 2013 under the various frameworks/interventions such as Credit Advance Payment for Metering Implementation, CAPMI, National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP, and Meter Asset Provider, MAP.

He said, "The metering challenge is not helped by the poor level of customer enumeration across DisCos.

"Metering is the lifeblood of revenue recovery; the effectiveness of tariff reforms will be imperiled by poor metering. "

As regards DisCos revenue, the NERC Commissioner explained that monthly revenues increased from N31 billion in July 2017 to N160 billion in July 2024, as upstream segment has also seen significant remittance growth.

According to him, "Increased collections coupled with the payment discipline initiatives which commenced in 2020 have translated to increased remittance to the upstream players - GENCOS and T

