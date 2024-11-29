Nigeria: Tax Reforms - Group Faults Senator Monguno for Not Supporting Ndume, Other Critiques

A non-political Group under the umbrella of Southern Borno Concerned Citizens (SBCCs) has expressed shock and displeasure over the position of Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North) for endorsing the controversial Tax Reform Bills sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the Bills before the national assembly, include; The Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, the Tax Administration Bill, and the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill aimed to repeal the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Act and create the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and, the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

The Bills which has passed second reading was hitherto condemned by Nigerian Governors Forum, National Economic Council Meeting, North East Governors Forum under the chairmanship of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South) and many senators who claimed that the Bills are anti-people, and if passed into Law, will add to the current economic hardship faced by resilient Nigerians.

Senator Monguno (Chief Whip) had during his contributions at last Wednesday Plenary argued that the Bills if passed would reduce economic and tax burden on all Nigerians, especially that food, education, electricity and Pharmaceutical companies would be exempted from the Value Added Tax (VAT).

The National Chairman and Spokesperson of SBCCs, Comrade Bulama Sawa in a press statement issued to Journalists in Maiduguri on Friday commended President Tinubu for doing his best to implement his Renewed Hope Agenda after removal of fuel subsidy, attempt to float the naira against the dollar at the foreign exchange market and rejigging the business climate of the country.

The Group however expressed its displeasure to note that Tahir Monguno who has been at the national assembly as member House of Representatives for over decade, and now first time Senator and Chief Whip at the 10th assembly will support such controversial Tax Reform Bills at the detriment of his constituents, and of course Nigerians.

Sawa hailed Senator Ndume who has remained on the forefront in criticizing the Tax Reform Bills at the Plenary. He also appreciated Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN (Borno Central), Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi Central) and other senators for their disposition on the matter.

The statement reads: " We want to express shock and our displeasure over the position of Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC Borno North) for endorsing the controversial Tax Reform Bills sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

" Although we are very much aware that the said Bills have passed second reading at the national assembly, let us commend and aligned with Nigerian Governors Forum, National Economic Council Meeting, North East Governors Forum under the chairmanship of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC Borno South), many senators, Area Consultative Forum (ACF) and traditional rulers who have voiced their concern that the Bills are anti-people, and if passed into Law, will add to the current economic hardship faced by resilient Nigerians.

" We equally commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for doing his best in the ongoing implementation of his Renewed Hope Agenda after removal of fuel subsidy, attempt to float the naira against the dollar at the foreign exchange market and rejigging the business climate of the country. But we appealed to Mr. President to withdraw the Bills before the national assembly, as many pundits have expressed worry that if the Bills are passed and signed into Law, it will add salt to the injury". The Group lamented.

It however expressed its displeasure to note that Tahir Monguno who has been at the national assembly as member House of Representatives for over decade, and now first time Senator and Chief Whip at the 10th assembly will support such controversial Tax Reform Bills at the detriment of his constituents, and of course Nigerians as a whole.

The Chairman of the Group therefore hailed Senator Ndume who has remained on the forefront in criticizing the Tax Reform Bills at the Plenary. He also appreciated Nigerian Governors Forum, especially Chairman of North East Governors Forum, Professor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, SAN (Borno Central), Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP Bauchi Central), other senators, traditional rulers and Area Consultative Forum (ACF) for their disposition on the matter.

Our Correspondent also observed that Governor Zulum who recently granted an interview with BBC Hausa, faulted the attempt to quickly pass the Tax Bills into law, and advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the national assembly and other supporters to reverse their decision over the matter, considering the fact that about 60% total votes that brought Tinubu into office were from the North.