Nigeria: Terrorism - Court Discharges, Acquits 50 Persons Alleged to Be IPOB Members

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, discharged and acquitted no fewer than 50 persons alleged to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of allegations bordering on terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment, held that the Nigerian Police Force failed, in its entirety, to established a prima facie case against the 50 defendants, including four women.

Justice Omotosho, who upheld the no-case submission of the defendants, said that the prosecution failed to adduce any credible evidence, linking the defendants with the allegations they were charged for.

The judge consequently struck out the three-count charge preferred against the defendants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Inspector-General (I-G) of Police had, in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/8/2024, sued the 50 defendants.

They were alleged to have assembled themselves inside a 911 truck with Reg No. XA-139 BDN and engaged themselves in a meeting all about and in connection with an act of terrorism.

They were alleged to have in their custody 48 black caps, 25 red caps, and 6 orange colour caps, and all were designed in the IPOB emblem with various charms.

The police further alleged that their "gathering was to promote illegality to terrorise the people of Anambra.

The police said the offence is contrary and punishable under Section 12 of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.