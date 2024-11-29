Nigeria: No, U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump Has Not Ordered Nigerian Government to Release Biafra Separatist Leader Nnamdi Kanu

No, US president-elect Donald Trump has not ordered Nigerian government to release Biafra separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu

IN SHORT: A video circulating online shows US president-elect Donald Trump allegedly urging the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu. But Trump never made such a statement; the video is a deepfake.

A video circulating on social media shows US president-elect Donald Trump apparently urging the Nigerian government to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob)

Biafra is a region in south-eastern Nigeria. Its secession in 1967 sparked a 30-month civil war. Ipob is a group seeking the restoration of Biafra.

In the video, Trump can be heard saying:

Today, I am calling on the Nigerian government to immediately release Mr Nnamdi Kani who has been detained under circumstances that raised questions of fairness, human rights and basic justice. Nnamdi Kanu's detention has gone on far too long and it's time for the Nigerian government to respect the principles of freedom and the rule of law.

I have watched the situation closely and I have seen how it has stirred deep pain, anger and frustration among many Nigerians who feel like their rights and voices are being suppressed. Now, let me be clear, if Mr Nnamdi Kanu is not released by November 31st, 2024, my administration will begin the process of withdrawing medical, financial and humanitarian aid that we provide to Nigeria.

The video has a split screen. The top part shows Trump speaking at what appears to be a rally. At the bottom are two photos: one of Nigerian president Bola Tinubu and the other of Kanu.

Trump emerged victorious in the 5 November 2024 US presidential elections. He is set to take office in January 2025.

Kanu's detention has been a subject of ongoing legal and political controversy in Nigeria, with his supporters seeking international backing for his release. He was arrested in 2021 on several charges, including terrorism and possession of firearms.

The same video of Trump has also been posted here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

Ipob and its supporters often use disinformation campaigns to promote narratives about the separatist movement. But did Trump order Kanu's release? We checked.

It's a deepfake

A closer look at the video showed that Trump's lip movement did not match the words he was supposedly saying. This is a sign of a manipulated video.

We took a screenshot of the video and ran it through a reverse image search. This led to the original video of Trump speaking to his supporters towards the end of vote counting during the US election.

We also searched for the video in question on Trump's verified X account and came up empty.

We didn't find any credible news reports or public statements indicating that Trump discussed the Kanu issue or gave a speech directed at the Nigerian government.

In the circulating video, Trump said Kanu should be released by "November 31st." This date is not on the calendar, as November has only 30 days. This glaring error further discredits the video's claims.

This video is an example of a deepfake. In this case, Trump's voice was used to make it seem like he said something that he never did.

Such videos pose serious risks, as they can mislead the public and fuel misinformation.

The video claiming that Trump called for the release of Kanu is not authentic.

