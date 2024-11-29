Nigeria: Studios, Others Damaged As Fire Guts Radio Nigeria's Lagos Office

No casualties were reported at the fire scene.

A fire outbreak has caused "significant" damage to properties of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu on Thursday that the fire gutted two buildings consisting of the control rooms, music and radio studio.

The fire, which started on Wednesday night, emanated from an air conditioning unit before escalating to adjoining buildings, according to LASEMA.

"The fire affected three studios, roofs of the buildings suffered significant damages," the statement reads.

"Several offices in the storey buildings were also affected. Properties lost to the inferno were significant."

However, no casualties or injuries were recorded as a result of the accident.

The emergency agency reported that the fire was "swiftly combated" and "completely extinguished" as of 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

"The LASEMA Response Team, alongside Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Federal Fire Service and LASAMBUS officials were able to combat the fire to prevent any secondary incident, " Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said."Valuable properties were salvaged during the recovery operation."

Meanwhile on Tuesday, a fire outbreak was reported at Alayabiagba Market, Boundary Road, Apapa, Ajegunle area of the state.

"Properties worth millions of Naira," including 11 shops were burnt in the fire outbreak, LASEMA said.

According to the agency, the fire was caused by a gas leakage.

"Investigations conducted revealed that the explosion originated from a gas retailer's shop where gas cylinders of various sizes were stored, as a result of gas leakage from one of the cylinders before spreading to other shops in the aforementioned location," the statement reads.