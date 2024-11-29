Botswana/Nigeria: Cricket - Nigeria, Botswana Secure Spots in 2025 Africa Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier Final

The ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C commenced on 23 November and concludes on 28 November at Abuja's Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Host nation Nigeria and Botswana have booked their places in the 2025 Africa Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier Final, remaining unbeaten after four games at the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C in Abuja.

The two teams now join Tanzania, Malawi (from Qualifier A), Zimbabwe, Kenya (from Qualifier B), and the two African representatives at the last T20 World Cup; Namibia and Uganda, who are drawn bye to the regional finals.

Despite the qualification spots being secured, the closing event will feature all six countries competing on the final day.

The last day's fixtures include Sierra Leone seeking redemption against Eswatini, while Ivory Coast aims to deliver its best performance against St. Helena.

The highly anticipated match between Nigeria and Botswana will determine the tournament winner.

Nigeria's national coach and high-performance manager, Stephen Tikolo, expressed confidence in his team's ability to finish strong.

"We have been consistent on many fronts, and I believe the boys are motivated to finish the event on a high. The support from the board and fans has been a morale booster," Tikolo said.

Nigeria's West African derby against Sierra Leone on Wednesday showcased the host's technical prowess.

Sierra Leone won the toss but struggled to contain Nigeria's batting. Openers Sulaimon Runsewe (28 off 26) and Selim Salau (31 off 28) accelerated Nigeria's pace.

Sierra Leone's George Ngegba (5.25 economy, 21 runs in four overs) and Abass Gbla (2/14 in two overs) limited Nigeria to 141/6.

Nigeria secures 29-run victory.

Botswana dominated St. Helena, winning by nine wickets, with Karabo Motlhanka contributing 52 runs and taking three wickets.

Ivory Coast recorded its highest score (41) against Eswatini but lost.

The ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C commenced on 23 November and concludes on 28 November at Abuja's Moshood Abiola National Stadium.