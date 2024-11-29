Botswana/Nigeria: Cricket - Nigeria, Botswana Secure Spots in 2025 Africa Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier Final

28 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C commenced on 23 November and concludes on 28 November at Abuja's Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Host nation Nigeria and Botswana have booked their places in the 2025 Africa Regional T20 World Cup Qualifier Final, remaining unbeaten after four games at the International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C in Abuja.

The two teams now join Tanzania, Malawi (from Qualifier A), Zimbabwe, Kenya (from Qualifier B), and the two African representatives at the last T20 World Cup; Namibia and Uganda, who are drawn bye to the regional finals.

Despite the qualification spots being secured, the closing event will feature all six countries competing on the final day.

The last day's fixtures include Sierra Leone seeking redemption against Eswatini, while Ivory Coast aims to deliver its best performance against St. Helena.

The highly anticipated match between Nigeria and Botswana will determine the tournament winner.

Nigeria's national coach and high-performance manager, Stephen Tikolo, expressed confidence in his team's ability to finish strong.

"We have been consistent on many fronts, and I believe the boys are motivated to finish the event on a high. The support from the board and fans has been a morale booster," Tikolo said.

Nigeria's West African derby against Sierra Leone on Wednesday showcased the host's technical prowess.

Sierra Leone won the toss but struggled to contain Nigeria's batting. Openers Sulaimon Runsewe (28 off 26) and Selim Salau (31 off 28) accelerated Nigeria's pace.

Sierra Leone's George Ngegba (5.25 economy, 21 runs in four overs) and Abass Gbla (2/14 in two overs) limited Nigeria to 141/6.

Nigeria secures 29-run victory.

Botswana dominated St. Helena, winning by nine wickets, with Karabo Motlhanka contributing 52 runs and taking three wickets.

Ivory Coast recorded its highest score (41) against Eswatini but lost.

The ICC T20 Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C commenced on 23 November and concludes on 28 November at Abuja's Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.