Nigeria: Edo Govt 'Lifts Suspension' On State Security Corps

The inspector-general of police suspended the security outfit shortly before the September governorship election in Edo.

Edo State Government says it has lifted the suspension on the operations of the state security corps to strengthen the state's security apparatus.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Musa Ikhilor, announced this via a statement issued in Benin on Friday.

"In a move to fortify the security architecture of Edo State, the government has lifted the suspension imposed on the Edo State Security Corps in September 2024.

"The decision made by Governor Monday Okpebholo marks a comprehensive shift in the state's quest for enhanced safety and security.

"The suspension was initiated by the Inspector General of Police ahead of the 21 September 2024 Gubernatorial Election.

"The suspension was based on the constitutional stipulation that election security is the sole responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force, although it can be assisted by other sister agencies within the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

"However, with the successful conduct of the gubernatorial election, the Edo State Government has deemed it necessary to reinstate the security corps," he said.

Mr Ikhilor said the move was to bolster the state's security apparatus and ensure the safety of its citizens.

According to him, all returning officers are required to report to the office of the State Corps Commander or the three zonal offices of the Corps.

"This directive aims to ensure a seamless transition and the effective deployment of the security corps," the SSG said.

