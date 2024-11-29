South Africa: SA, Nigeria to Host a Business Roundtable

The South African government and Nigeria will on Tuesday host a business roundtable in Cape Town.

Deputy Director-General of Trade at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic), Ambassador Xolelwa Mlumbi-Peter, said the roundtable will focus on deepening economic cooperation, facilitating business partnerships and exploring strategies for unlocking the full potential of trade and investment between the two countries.

"As two of the largest economies on the continent, South Africa and Nigeria are well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), in key strategic sectors that are essential to driving economic growth and development at national, regional and continental level," Mlumbi-Peter said.

She said the high-level business roundtable aims to deepen understanding about the social and economic landscape in both countries with the view to facilitate the development of common ground as a basis for the development of a long-lasting, mutually beneficial and reciprocal partnerships.

"The engagement will also provide a platform for South African and Nigerian businesses to engage the political leadership on their commercial, investment plans and to highlight key areas of cooperation between the two countries as well as highlight required government support for successful execution," Mlumbi-Peter said.

The sectors of focus will be agriculture and agro-processing, automotives, digital economy, energy, financial services, infrastructure and manufacturing.